Who is LeAnn Rimes husband now? Does LeAnn Rimes have any children?

LeAnn Rimes is a popular American singer-songwriter as well as an actress. LeAnn Rimes is well-recognized as a country music artist with 1996’s “Blue”.

In 1991, LeAnn Rimes made her studio album with the “Everybody’s Sweetheart”. In 2022, LeAnn Rimes released “God’s Work” studio album.

In 1992, LeAnn Rimes released her first Extended play “From My Heart to Yours”. After that, She also released “Re-Imagined” and “One Christmas: Chapter 1” Extended plays.

In 1996, LeAnn Rimes released her first single “Blue”. The same year, LeAnn Rimes released – “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)”, “Hurt Me”, and “Unchained Melody” singles.

LeAnn Rimes released many songs, including “Written in the Stars”, “Last Thing on My Mind”, “Till We Ain’t Strangers Anymore”, Give”, “Good Friend and a Glass of Wine”, “Crazy Women”, “Some People”, “Crazy Women”, “Life Goes On”, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”, “You Light Up My Life”, and more.

As an actress, In 1997, LeAnn Rimes appeared first time in the “LeAnn Rimes in Concert” tv show. The same year, LeAnn Rimes made her film debut with the “Holiday in Your Heart” Television film.

After that, LeAnn Rimes appeared in many film and tv shows such as Country Comfort, Logan Lucky, Reel Love, Good Intentions, American Dreams, Days of Our Lives, Holly Hobbie and Friends: Christmas Wishes, Drop Dead Diva, Anger Management, The Masked Singer, and more.

How old is LeAnn Rimes?

LeAnn Rimes’s full name is Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian. LeAnn Rimes’s age is 40 years. LeAnn Rimes’s birth date is 28 August 1982.

LeAnn Rimes was born to Wilbur Rimes and Belinda Butler Rimes in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S.

LeAnn Rimes’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. LeAnn Rimes’s did her studies in her hometown. LeAnn Rimes’s nationality is American.

Who is LeAnn Rimes husband now?

LeAnn Rimes is a married woman. LeAnn Rimes married two time. Currently, LeAnn Rimes husband is Eddie Cibrian. He is also an actor. He acted in many movis and tv series.

Leanne Rimes first dated actor Andrew Keegan in 1998. Tab Layne was 15 and Keegan was 19 when Donno first met.

Leanne Rimes and Andrew Keegan ended their relationship in 2001.

Subsequently, in 2001, Leanne Rimes met dancer Dean Sheremet. In December 2001, Leanne and Dean became engaged.

In 2002, when Leanne Rimes was 19 years old, she married Dean Sheremet in a church ceremony in Dallas, Texas. The couple separated in July 2009 and the couple got divorced in September 2009.

Leanne Rimes dated actor Eddie Cibrian after her divorce from Dean Sheremet.

Leanne and Eddie worked together in the TV movie “Northern Lights”. In December 2010, Leanne and Eddie became engaged. On 22 April 2011, Leanne and Eddie married in California at a private home. LeAnn and Eddie are still together.

