Who did Jeremiah Brent date? Are Jeremiah and Nate still together?

Jeremiah Brent is a famous American interior designer as well as television personality.

Jeremiah Brent established his designer firm “Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD)” in 2011. Jeremiah’s firm is a full service job design firm based in New York City and Los Angeles.

Jeremiah Brent played an event designer in the Netflix reality series “Say I Do” in 2020 and in 2017 on the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Jeremiah Brent is also a actor and producer. Jeremiah Brent is well-recognized for Nate & Jeremiah by Design (2017), The Ode (2008), The Rachel Zoe Project (2011), The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (2021), Say I Do (2020) and Home Made Simple (2015).

Jeremiah Brent was seen in Banana Republic’s “True Stackers” ads in early 2014, Jeremiah and Nate being fashion designers in Rolling Stone and InStyle, among others.

The New York Time reported that they were the first same-gender couple to appear in the magazine’s ads.

Jeremiah and Nate’s Manhattan apartment was featured in Architectural Digest Magazine in September 2015, in which the couple is seen with their daughter.

Jeremiah was featured in several TV shows with his big break in 2011 when Jeremiah worked as a styling associate on Rachel Zoe’s syndicated show The Rachel Zoe Project in the show’s fourth season.

Jeremiah Brent has been featured in numerous publications such as Architectural Digest, Domino Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar and People Magazine.

Jeremiah Brent is the host of “Home Made Simple” and an Emmy Award winner of The Jeremiah Show.

Jeremiah Brent along with his partner Nate launched the show Nate & Jeremiah, a broadcast TV show on the TLC network in 2017.

In 2017, Jeremiah Brent also became a part of Living Space Presents Behind the Design. In 2020, Jeremiah Brent also began starring in the Netflix reality show “Say I Do” on the wedding version of the hit show Queer Eye.

How old is Jeremiah Brent?

Jeremiah Brent’s full name is Jeremy Clevenger Johnson. Jeremiah Brent’s date of birth is 24 November 1984. Jeremiah Brent’s age is 38 years.

Jeremiah Brent was born to Terry B. Johnson and Gwen A. Johnson Modesto, California, U.S.

Jeremiah Brent also known as Jeremiah Brent Berkus. Jeremiah Brent’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx. Jeremiah Brent did his studies at Modesto High School. Jeremiah Brent’s nationality is American.

Who is Jeremiah Brent Girlfriend/Wife?

Jeremiah Brent is a married man. Jeremiah Brent was in a relationsiop. Jeremiah Brent girlfriend’s name is Nate Berkus.

Jeremiah Brent dated his girlfriend for a year. Subsequently, in April 2013, Jeremiah and Nate got engaged.

Nate Berkus is also an interior designer and television personality. Jeremiah and Nate married on May 4, 2014, in Manhattan after a year of engagement.

Jeremiah and Nate’s Jewish-Buddhist ceremony was officiated by Sherry Salata, then-chair of the Oprah Winfrey Network.

On March 23, 2015, Nate Berkus gave birth to Jeremiah’s first child (daughter), named Poppy Brent-Berkus.

On March 26, 2018, Nate gave birth to their second child (son), named Oscar Michael Brent-Berkus. Jeremiah and Nate are still together.

Read Also:- How did Justus von Eitzen die? Justus von Eitzen’s death is a mystery.