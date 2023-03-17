Was Bobby Caldwell married? Who is Bobby Caldwell’s wife?

Bobby Caldwell was a notable American singer-songwriter and musician. Bobby Caldwell relased many albums R&B, jazz, soul, and adult contemporary.

Bobby Caldwell well-recognized for his versatile and soulful vocals.

Bobby Caldwell also released his signature song “What You Won’t Do for Love” in 1978 on his double platinum debut album, Bobby Caldwell’s hit single.

Bobby Caldwell wrote the Billboard Hot 100 number one single “The Next Time I Fall” for Peter Cetera and Amy Grant, and Bobby Caldwell wrote many songs for many artists.

Bobby Caldwell’s music was mostly tried by hip hop and R&B artists.

Bobby Caldwell debuted in 1978 with a self-titled album. Bobby Caldwell then released the album “Cat in the Hat” in 1980, which became a huge hit.

In 1976, Bobby Caldwell released his debut single “The House is Rockin'”.

Bobby Caldwell released many albums in his life, including August Moon, Stuck on You, Soul Survivor, Come Rain or Shine, Where Is Love, Perfect Island Nights, Cool Uncle, House of Cards, Live at the Blue Note Tokyo, Blue Condition, After Dark, and more.

Bobby Caldwell also released many singles such as “What You Won’t Do for Love”, “Can’t Say Goodbye”, “Coming Down from Love”, “Can’t Say Goodbye”, “Take Me, I’ll Follow You”, “Miami Nights”, “Real Thing”, “Don’t Quit”, “Janet”, “Jamaica”, “Down for the Third Time”, “I Give In”, and more.

Singer Bobby Caldwell died at 71

Bobby Caldwell died on 14 March 2023 at the age of 71 at his home in the Great Meadows section of Independence Township, New Jersey.

Bobby Caldwell’s death was confirmed by his long-time wife and wrote on Twitter- “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years.”

Bobby Caldwell’s decline in health came after he suffered severe side effects from fluoroquinolones, reports Regenerative Medicine LA.

Who is Bobby Caldwell wife?

Bobby Caldwell was a married man. Bobby Caldwell wife’s name is Mary Caldwell.

Bobby Caldwell married Mary Caldwell in 2004. From the marriage until Bobby Caldwell’s death, his wife Mary Caldwell was with him.

Bobby Caldwell never shared much information about his wife and children due to which information about his married life is not available.

How old is Bobby Caldwell?

Bobby Caldwell’s birth name was Robert Hunter Caldwell. Bobby Caldwell’s date of birth was 15 August 1951. When Bobby Caldwell died his age was 71 years. Bobby Caldwell was born to Bob Caldwell and Carolyn Caldwell in New York City, U.S.

