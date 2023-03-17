Is Kristen Doute in a relationship? Who is Kristen Doute Boyfriend?

Kristen Doute is a well-known American television personality, actress, clothing designer, author, and entrepreneur.
Kristen Doute is well-recognized as a former main cast member of the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules.
In 2010, Kristen Doute made her acting debut with “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer” short film.
Kristen Doute is famous for her work and role in the Watch What Happens: Live, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and more.
Kristen Doute coming back to Vanderpump Rules as Ariana’s ally is like when Danielle Staub resurfaced on RHONJ after six years and was suddenly besties with Teresa pic.twitter.com/P9IpO6L53g
— bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 7, 2023
Kristen Doute acted in many movies and tv shows, including LadyGang, Summer House, L.A. Femmes Fatale(s), Behind Your Eyes, Blood on Canvas, Donnie Baker’s World, Blood on Canvas, Hollywood Medium, Summer House, 23 Minutes to Sunrise, and Donnie Baker’s World.
How old is Kristen Doute?
Kristen Doute’s age is 40 years as of 2023. Kristen Doute’s birth date is 17 February and her birth year is 1983. Kristen Doute was born to her parents in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S.
Kristen Doute is of Lebanese and Irish descent. Kristen Doute’s height is 5 feet 9 inches approx. Kristen Doute did her studies in her hometown. Kristen Doute’s nationality is American.
Who is Kristen Doute Boyfriend?
Kristen Doute is an unmarried woman. Kristen Doute in a romantic relationship.
Kristen Dutee started dating Tom Sandoval in 2008. Kristen and Tom ended their relationship in 2014 after being in a relationship for almost 6 years.
After separating from Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute dated James Kennedy in 2015.
Kristen Doute announced in December 2022 that she is dating her podcast co-host Luke Broderick. Kristen and Luke have been in a relationship for 2 years.
Read Also:- Who is Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson? Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé and ‘Queens Court’ Finalist