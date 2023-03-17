In Florida, A Spring Breaker Attacked Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen

A guy, 19, savagely attacks Rick Allen, 59, the drummer for Def Leppard, in an unprovoked assault.

He was beaten outside a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday night, according to 7 News Miami. Here is all we know so far about the event. Max Edward Hartley, 19, of Ohio, attacked the drummer and knocked him to the ground. Before the event, he hid behind a pillar outside the Four Seasons hotel.

Who Exactly is Rick Allen?

Rick Allen is well known as the drummer for Def Leppard. The band has had a series of popular albums and songs in recent years, including On Through the Night, Pyromania, Adrenalize, Slang, Yes!, and others. In 1978, he joined the band.

Allen Lost His Arms in What Way?

Def Leppard’s drummer Rick Allen lost his arm in a terrible vehicle accident and vowed to end his life. Allen, 59, says exclusively to Page Six, “I didn’t want to be here, and I was disappointed,” adding that he felt “extremely uneasy” and “self-conscious.” In December 1984, the artist, who was 21 then, was involved in a near-fatal accident in England and consequently lost his left arm. Allen was thrown through the sunroof of his Corvette after losing control while attempting to pass another car at high speed.

As his arm got trapped in the seatbelt, it was severed from his body. Doctors attempted to reconnect the leg, but it was removed due to infection. The English-born musician, now on tour with his wife, singer Lauren Monroe, rebuilt his life and career using a specially built electronic drum kit. He adds that all my classmates, most of my fans, countless family members… they all tried to help push me up, and ultimately I got it. “I came to the understanding that I am capable of performing this… I didn’t understand the power of the human spirit existed until after the event, and it’s what propelled me to where I am now. Allen and Monroe also formed the Raven Drum Foundation, which helps troops suffering from PTSD via alternative medicine initiatives such as drumming circles.

He claims to have seen firsthand the benefits of drumming for veterans. We are rhythmic creatures since our mother’s heartbeat is the first sound we hear.

What Became Rick Allen?

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was beaten outside a Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday night, according to 7 News Miami. Allen had performed with Motley Crue and Def Leppard the night before at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, as part of the two bands’ continuing global tour.

According to a Fort Lauderdale Police report, Hartley, an Ohio native, was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel when he assaulted the drummer, knocking him to the ground and punching him in the head.

What Exactly is Max Edward Hartley?

Rick Allen of Def Leppard was allegedly assaulted outside of a hotel. Max Edward Hartley, a 19-year-old Ohio native in Florida, reportedly “violently assaulted” Allen outside smoking in the hotel’s valet area.

According to 7 News Miami, Hartley hid behind a pillar when he sprinted “full speed” at the 59-year-old musician, knocking him to the ground. Allen reportedly “hit his head on the ground, causing injuries,” according to a police report. According to accounts, a lady who was close at the time of the incident tried to rescue Allen, prompting Hartley to unleash another attack.

Hartley, a member of the Saint Ignatius High School football and lacrosse teams in Cleveland, seemed to be in Florida for spring break when the event happened. Hartley was reared in a $670,000 house in Cleveland, Ohio, with his parents, an older and younger brother, and other family members.

Why did He Strike the Drummer of Def Leppard?

He reportedly attacked her while she was lying on the ground, then dragged her “out of the lobby and back onto the pavement” before leaving the scene as she attempted to find refuge inside the hotel. While there was no apparent reason why the small child assaulted Allen, a 7News reporter asked him whether he knew the victim was Rick Allen, Def Leppard’s drummer. But, no one answered his enquiry.

Max, who escaped from the Broward County Prison the day after assaulting the drummer, was captured near the hotel while attempting to smash through a vehicle window soon after attacking Rick Allen and the lady. Max earlier assaulted the drummer. According to 7News, the assailant committed many violations, including two instances of assault, four acts of criminal mischief, and abusing an age.

Read Also – Who was Adrian Ellingford? A jury found Marek Hecko guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Boyfriend