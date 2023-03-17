How did Dr. Chris Wimbury Die? Dr. Chris Wimbury passes away.

Dr. Chris Wimbury, a doctor at Lister House Clinic, has passed away. The Horsham and Wimmera community mourns the loss of their beloved doctor.

Dr. Chris Wimbury Cause of death.

Dr. Chris Wimbury, a general practitioner, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023. He passed away after living a long and fulfilling life of service to his patients and the community in general.

Dr. Chris Wimbury dedicated his life to providing excellent medical care and showing empathy and compassion to her patients.

He was a well-respected co-worker, business partner, and friend who passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

The Lister House Medical Centre chief executive Amanda Wilson said in a statement that the death of Mr. Wilbury will be left throughout the whole community, and his passing away will surely have effects on the whole organization, which will be seen in sizable chunks.

They also posted on their Facebook about how he was a very important member of their community and how his absence will leave a big void in their organization.

They also showed their sympathies and gave condolences to the family, friends, and relatives who lost their beloved.

Funeral arrangements

The family is still grieving the loss of their loved one and still needs some time before they can announce funeral arrangements, which is understandable. They also request privacy as they are processing the sudden news of his death.

Dr. Chris Wimbury will be remembered for his generosity, passion for helping others, and commitment to his patients. The news has also left his patients, colleagues, and the community in despair.

Remembering Dr. Chris Wimbury

His co-workers described him as a highly generous individual who would lend a hand to anyone in need. Also, he could make anyone laugh.

He would entertain his colleagues daily with many stories of his family, whom he loves and adores.

He was known for his compassion and commitment to his patients. Whether tending to a small cold or helping a patient through a major illness, he was always there with a comforting smile and a reassuring hand.

Dr. Wimbury will be remembered for his tireless work as a doctor and his kindness and generosity. Dr. Chris Wimbury will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched.

