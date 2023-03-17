Hernandez, Joshua Saldana Missing: Discover the Truth Regarding His Disappearance

Joshua Saldana Hernandez, a 2-year-old boy, has gone missing since March 15, 2023. Since his abduction, his family and relatives have been concerned about his well-being.

What is the Identity of Joshua Saldana Hernandez? What Became of Him?

Joshua Saldana-Hernandez is a 2-year-old American kid from Houston, Texas. He has curly black hair and is a lovely little child. The youngster, the little Houston, Texas, has been missing since March 15, 2023, and is feared to be in danger.

When was the Last Time You Saw Joshua Saldana Hernandez?

According to sources, Joshua Saldana-Hernandez, 2, has been missing since around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The child was last seen with his mother, Jennifer Hernandez, in Wood Chase, near Houston, Texas.

After the disappearance of Joshua Saldana Hernandez, officials issued an Amber Alert for the 2-year-old kid. Anybody with information regarding Joshua Saldana-Hernandez, 2, or his mother, Jennifer Hernandez, is asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600.

Is Joshua Saldana Hernandez Still Unaccounted for?

Joshua Saldana Hernandez, 2, has been found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. The Texas Center for the Missing tweeted the news on their Twitter account, @TXCenter. “Amber Alert Cancelled—Found Safe,” the tweet says.

The Texas Center for the Missing stated, “On behalf of the Houston Police Department, the Houston Regional Amber Alert for 2-year-old Joshua Saldana-Hernandez has been cancelled. You’ve received all the details on Joshua Saldana Hernandez’s disappearance on this page. If you want to read more articles like this one on important world issues, come back often to our website. Moreover, kindly provide insightful remarks on our topics in the comments section.

Read Also – Mexican-born Soldier Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was Found Dead at Fort Hood, Texas