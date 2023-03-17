Has Hilary Swank been married? Who is Hilary Swank’s husband now?

Hilary Swank is a notable American actress. Hilary is well known in 1992 for her role in the “Camp Wilder” television series.

Hilary Swank is well-recognized for her role as an aspiring boxer ‘Maggie Fitzgerald’ in the Million Dollar Baby (2004) and a transgender man ‘Brandon Teena’ in the “Kimberly Peirce’s Boys Don’t Cry” (1999).

In 1991, Hilary Swank made her acting debut with the “Evening Shade” tv series. In 1992, Hilary Swank made her film debut with the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” film.

2022 to the present, Hilary Swank appears in the “Alaska Daily” television series. Hilary Swank will be seen in the “Ordinary Angels” film.

Hilary Swank appeared in many tv shows such as BoJack Horseman, Iron Jawed Angels, The Sleepwalker Killing, Cries Unheard: The Donna Yaklich Story, Growing Pains, Mary and Martha, Camp Wilder, Dying to Belong, Trust, Terror in the Family, and more.

Hilary Swank acted in many films, including You’re Not You, The Resident, Million Dollar Baby, Birds of America, I Am Mother, The Homesman, The Black Dahlia, The Affair of the Necklace, Boys Don’t Cry, The Next Karate Kid, and more.

Why is Hilary Swank so famous?

Hilary Swank is famous for her role as Carly Reynolds in the eighth season of Beverly Hills, 90210 (1997–1998) and as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid (1994).

How old is Hilary Swank?

Hilary Swank’s full name is Hilary Ann Swank. Hilary Swank’s age is 48 years. Hilary Swank’s date of birth is 30 July 1974. Hilary Swank was born to Stephen Michael Swank and Judy Swank in Lincoln, Nebraska, U.S.

By profeission, Hilary Swank’s father was a a Chief Master Sergeant n the Oregon Air National Guard and later a traveling salesman. Hilary Swank’s mother was a dancer and secretary.

Hilary Swank has a sibling whose name is Daniel Swank. Hilary Swank’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Hilary Swank attended many school including Fairhaven Middle School, Happy Valley Elementary School, Sehome High Schoo, and South Pasadena High School.

Who is Hilary Swank husband now?

Hilary Swank married two time. Hilary Swank is married woman. Currently, Hilary Swank husband is Philip Schneider.

Hilary Swank first married actor Chad Lowe on September 28, 1997. Hilary and Chad met on the set of the movie “Quiet Days in Hollywood”.

After a few years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce on 9 January 2006. Hilary and Chad got a divorce on November 1, 2007.

After divorcing her first husband Chad, Hilary Swank dated her agent John Campisi in 2007. Hillary and John Campisi ended their relationship of more than 4 years in May 2012.

On March 22, 2016, Hilary Swank announced her engagement to Ruben Torres. Ruben Torres is a financial advisor to UBS. He is also a former professional tennis player.

Hilary and Reuben are dating each other since May 2015. In June 2016, Hilary and Reuben ended their relationship.

After 2 years of dating, Hilary Swank married entrepreneur Philipp Schneider on 18 August 2018. On 5 October 2022, Hillary announced that she and her husband were expecting twins.

