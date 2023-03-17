George Gyamfi Died in a Car Crash – What Happened to Him?

On March 13, 2023, Monday, an SUV collided with another vehicle, causing a crash that killed George Gyamfi, 28, and critically injured the other passenger, who was 26 years old.

What happened to George Gyamfi?

On Monday morning, an SUV, Toyota Venza, collided with another vehicle which caused the SUV to veer off the highway toward the woods and killed the driver and the passenger. The driver was later identified as George Gyamfi. The accident happened on Interstate 495 near the South Attleboro border.

The crash occurred around 9 AM, and a state medical examiner was immediately called. Authorities identified both the victims as residents of Pawtucket, who were trapped in the SUV. According to a statement released by Christopher Coleman, the fire chief of North Attleboro, the firefighters were able to rescue the passenger.

According to Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, the passenger was transported in an ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Doctors determined that the injuries were potentially fatal.

The passenger was riding in the right-hand traffic lane in a pickup vehicle pulling a U-Haul trailer. The witnesses report that the SUV was speeding and, thus, hit the back of the trailer, which then, due to impact, veered off the highway into the woods and hit a tree.

Workers from the state transportation department stopped the right travel and breakdown lanes for the police investigation for roughly three hours.

George Gyamfi Cause of death

George Gyamfi was identified as the SUV driver, which crashed into the tow truck, diverged from the highway, and hit a tree. Due to the big impact, George Gyamfi died on the scene.

It was said by the witnesses that he had been speeding, which caused him to crash into the vehicle, though the exact reason is still unclear. The local community is mourning the loss of a much-loved member who tragically died in a car accident on Monday.

Remembering George Gyamfi

Friends and family have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of George Gyamfi. A memorial service will be conducted in his honor in the upcoming days.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Gyamfi’s family members, which has already raised about $24000 already.

According to his friends and family, Gyamfi always lifted others up with a supportive comment. He always had an affirming quote for anyone who needed it.