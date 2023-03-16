Who is Sarah Shahi Boyfriend? Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos together in real life?

Sarah Shahi is a popular American actress and former model. From 2021 to the present, Sarah working as Billie Connelly in the “$ex/Life” television series.

In 2022, Sarah appeared in the ” Black Adam” film. In 2000, Sarah made her acting debut with the “Dr. T and the Women” film and “City Guys” television series.

Sarah is well-known for her work and role in the Alias, Teachers, Life, Chicago Fire, Reverie, and The Rookie.

Sarah Shahi acted in many movies, including Old School, For Your Consideration, Rush Hour 3, A Lot Like Love, Shades of Ray, I Don’t Know How She Does It, AmericanEast, Bullet to the Head, Road to Paloma, Hangman, Bad Therapy, and more.

What is Sarah Shahi famous for?

Sarah Shahi is famous for her role as Kate Reed in “Fairly Legal” and as Carmen de la Pica Morales in the “The L Word” television series.

How old is Sarah Shahi?

Sarah Shahi’s full name is Aahoo Jahansouzshahi. Sarah Shahi’s date of birth is 10 January 1980. Sarah Shahi’s age is 43 years. Sarah Shahi was born to Mahmonir Shahi and Abbas Shahi in Euless, Texas, U.S.

Sarah Shahi’s height is approx 5 feet 6 inches. Sarah Shahi studies at Trinity High School and Southern Methodist University. Sarah Shahi’s nationality is American.

Who is Sarah Shahi Boyfriend?

After her divorce from her husband, Sarah Shahi, in a relationship. Sarah Shahi boyfriend’s name is Adam Demos.

Sarah Shahi started dating Adam Demos in 2020 after separating from her husband, Steve.

Adam Demos is also an actress. Sarah and Adam met on the set of the movie “$ex/Life”. Sarah and Adam are still together.

Who is Sarah Shahi husband?

Sarah Shahi’s marital status is married. Sarah Shahi husband’s name is Steve Howey. He is also an actor.

Sarah Shahi married Steve Howe on February 7, 2009, in Las Vegas. Sarah gave birth to Steve’s first child in July 2009.

In January 2015, Sara Shahi announced that she was pregnant with twins. In March 2015, Sara gave birth to a daughter and a son.

Sarah and Steve’s children’s names are Violet Moon Howey, William Wolf Howey and Knox Blue Howey.

Sara Shahi and her husband, Steve filed for divorce in May 2020. They got a divorce in January 2021.

Read Also:- Who was Ralphie May Wife? How did Ralphie May pass away?