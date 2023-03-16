Who Is Kali Uchis Dating? Know her dating history

Kali Uchis is a famous Colombian-American singer as well as songwriter.

In 2012, Kali Uchis released his debut mixtape “Drunken Bubble”. In 2015, Kali Uchis released her first extended play, “Por Vida”.

In 2018, Kali Uchis released her debut studio album “Isolation”. After that, Kali Uchis released her second album and her first Spanish language album in 2021, “Sin Meadow (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)”.

The famous single of Kali Uchis is “Telepatia”. In 2023, Kali Uchis released her third album “Red Moon in Venus”.

Kali Uchis appeared in Kaytranada’s single “10%”, which received a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Kali Uchis also received two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. He also earned a nomination for a Latin Grammy Award.

In 2014, Kali Uchis released her debut single “Know What I Want”.

In 2023, Kali Uchis released the singles “Moonlight” and “I Wish You Roses”.

In 2022, Kali Uchis released the singles “La Unica”, “Desafinado”, and “No Hay Le”.

Kali Uchis also released many songs such as “Another Day in America”, “La Luz (Fin)”, “Fue Mejor”, “Aquí Yo Mando”, “Time”, “After the Storm”, “Solita”, “Just a Stranger”, “Only Girl”, “Nuestro Planeta”, “Ridin’ Round”, “Lottery”, “See You Again”, “Sad Girlz Luv Money”, “4 Me”, and more.

How old is Kali Uchis?

Kali Uchis’s real name is Karly-Marina Loaiza. Kali Uchis’s birth date is 17 July 1994. Kali Uchis’s age is 28 years. Kali Uchis was born to her parents in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. Kali Uchis did studies at T. C. Williams High School. Kali Uchis’s nationality are American and Colombian.

Who is Kali Uchis Boyfriend?

Kali Uchis is an unmarried woman. Kali Uchis is in a relationship since 2020. The name of Kali Uchisboyfriend is Don Tolliver. He is also a singer.

Kali Uchis and Don Tolliver together to release their music video for joint single Drugs N Hella Melodies in June 2021. A month later, on 23 July 2021, Kali Uchis and Don confirmed their relationship.

Kali Uchis was in a relationship with Yung Gleish and Omar Apollo before hooking up with Don Tolliver.

