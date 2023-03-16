Who is Florence Pugh in a relationship with? Is Zach Braff and Florence Pugh still together?

Florence Pugh is a famous British actress. Florence Pugh is well-recognized for her main role as a young bride in the “Lady Macbeth” independent drama. Florence Pugh won British Independent Film Award.

In 2022, Florence Pugh appeared in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Don’t Worry Darling”, and “The Wonder” films, and “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” television series.

Florence Pugh will be seen in the the “A Good Person”, “Dune: Part Two”, Thunderbolts, and “Oppenheimer” upcoming films.

In 2014, Florence Pugh made her acting debut with “The Falling” film. In 2015, Florence Pugh made her television debut with the “Studio City” series.

Florence Pugh also appeared in the King Lear, Hawkeye, Marcella, and The Little Drummer Girl television series.

Florence Pugh acted in many movies, including Lady Macbeth, Outlaw King, Fighting with My Family, Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), Midsommar, Black Widow, Leading Lady Parts, The Commuter, and more.

Florence Pugh Age and Height

Florence Pugh’s height is 5 feet 3 inches approx. Florence Pugh’s age is 27 Years. Florence Pugh’s date of birth is 3 January 1996. Florence Pugh was born to Clinton Pugh and Deborah Mackin in Oxford, England.

Florence Pugh has three siblings- Toby Sebastian, Rafaela Pugh and Arabella Gibbins. Florence Pugh did studies at Wychwood School and St Edward’s School, Oxford. Florence Pugh’s nationality is American.

What is Florence Pugh famous for?

Florence Pugh is famous for her work and role in the Little Women (2019), Fighting with My Family (2019), Midsommar (2019), and er MCU debut Black Widow (2021).

Who is Florence Pugh Boyfriend?

Florence Pugh is an un married woman. Florence Pugh is in a romantic relationship. Currently, Florence Pugh boyfriend is Charlie Gooch.

Florence Pugh started her new relationship with American actor and film producer Zach Braff in 2019. The couple met while working on the film “In the Time It Takes to Get There”.

After getting into a relationship, Florence and Zach started living together in Los Angeles. In 2022, Florence and Zach end their nearly 3-year relationship.

After breaking up with Zach Braff, Florence Pugh was seen with Charlie Gooch. The talk of their relationship started coming up, but later, it was confirmed that they were really in a relationship.

Is Zach Braff and Florence Pugh still together?

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are no longer together. Couple has maintained their relationship very well from 2019 to 2022. But in 2022, the 3-year relationship has been ended by Florence Pugh and Zach Braff.

