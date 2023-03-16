Who is Amy Smart Husband? Is Amy Smart still married to Carter Oosterhouse?

Amy Smart is a popular American actress. Amy Smart is well-recognized for her role as Dee Snider in the “Strangeland”.

In 2022, Amy Smart appeared in the “Tyson’s Run” film and “Stargirl” television series.

In 1996, Amy Smart made her acting debut with the “Her Costly Affair” television series and “A&P” film.

Amy Smart acted in many film, including The Last Time I Committed Suicide, How to Make the Cruelest Month, Varsity Blues, High Voltage, Varsity Blues, Rat Race, Outside Providence, National Lampoon’s Barely Legal, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Bigger Than the Sky, Life in Flight, Columbus Circle, The Single Moms Club, Hangman, The Keeping Hours, 13 Minutes, and more.

Amy Smart also appeared in many television series such as Felicity, Scrubs, 12 Dates of Christmas, Scrubs, Men at Work, Run for Your Life, Sister Cities, Justified, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, MacGyver, and more.

How old is Amy Smart now?

Amy Smart’s full name is Amy Lysle Smart. Amy Smart’s age is 46 years. Amy Smart birth date is 26 March and birth year is 1976. Amy Smart was born to Judy Lysle and John Boden Smart in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Amy Smart has a sibling whose name is Adam Smart. Amy Smart’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Amy Smart did her studies at Palisades Charter High School. Amy Smart’s nationality is American.

What is Amy Smart most famous for?

Amy Smart is famous for her role in the “Robot Chicken” television series and as Barbara Whitmore in the “Stargirl” television series and as Kayleigh Miller in the “The Butterfly Effect” film.

Who is Amy Smart Husband?

Amy Smart is a married woman. Amy Smart husband’s name is Carter Oosterhouse. He is also a television personality.

Amy Smart married Carter Oosterhouse on 10 September 2011 in Traverse City, Michigan.

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse welcomed their first child after marriage, named Flora Oosterhouse, via surrogate.

Couple will run their marriage till life time. Both are still together and enjoying their married life.

