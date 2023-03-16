Police in Pittsburgh Find a Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Police in Pittsburgh are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the Carrick neighbourhood of the city. Tyshaya Somerville was last seen sporting a light blue pair of pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and pink tennis shoes. Due to her advanced age, she is thought to be in danger.

Help:

If you have any information, either 9-1-1 or the Pittsburgh police Missing People line at (412) 323-7141.

