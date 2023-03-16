Pegeen Sararaña, Cebu Journalist dies at 24

Pegeen Sararaña was a well-known and very famous journalist who received much recognition throughout her journalism career. She was a very good person, received a lot of success in her career, and became famous throughout her entire work. Recently she died on the 13th of March 2023 while she was just 24 years old when she got severe brain injuries while being hit by a truck and getting involved in a truck accident while she was returning home from coverage of journalism. He was taken immediately to the hospital, but within a few hours, she had to die because her survival was not possible.

Pegeen Sararaña Death Details

Pegeen Sararaña died on the 13th of March 2023 while she was involved in a very big truck accident that directly happened on the 13th of March 2023 when she got involved in the accident while returning from news coverage from her department. She directly got involved in a truck accident with a few other people and had to die while she was just 24 years old. There has been a proper report, and the police have also arrested the 27 years older truck driver as the complaint was filed by the family members of the journalist who died, who are very sad about the death of such a good person of the family itself.

Cause of death of Pegeen Sararaña

Pegeen Sararaña died on the 13th of March 2023 while she was 24 years old, and the exact reason for her death was a truck accident, as she got involved on the 13th of March 2023 while returning from her coverage at work. The incident happened very suddenly, and she was immediately taken to the local hospital, but within that time, it will very late, and she couldn’t survive the injuries. The major injuries happened in her brain, and due to the brain injuries, it was not possible for her to survive was the reason for which his death happen.

Career Overview of Pegeen Sararaña

Pegeen Sararaña was a very well-known and famous career and directly created a very great impact in her entire life and was one of the most successful journalists in Cebu. She received a lot of recognition in her entire career and created a very successful impact in her career, and was one of the most famous individuals. A lot of success surrounded her entire career, and she itself was well-recognized and significantly impacted her career. She was one of the most effective individuals in her career itself.

Other information about the death

Her death directly was an accident, and as it was not a natural type of death, there would have been a proper investigation by the police officers would have been provided to maintain the exact reason for the death. The details of the death were also to be provided. The police officer directly arrested the person involved in the death and arrested the truck driver who was driving the truck as the main person who was supposed to be arrested and was the main individual related to the death itself. He has been arrested, and the family members of the journalist have filed the report.

