Is Hannah Waddingham a single mum? Who was Hannah Waddingham husband?

Hannah Waddingham a famous British actress as well as a singer. Hannah Waddingham is famous for her role in the Ted Lasso (2020–present) series.

In 2002, Hannah Waddingham made her acting debut with the “Coupling” television series. In 2008, Hannah made her film debut with the “How to Lose Friends & Alienate People” film.

In 2022, Hannah Waddingham appeared in the “Hocus Pocus 2” film and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”, “Willow” television shows.

Hannah Waddingham will be seen in the Eurovision Song Contest” and “Tom Jones” television series and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two”, “The Fall Guy”, and “Garfield” films.

Hannah Waddingham also acted in Les Misérables, The Hustle, and Winter Ridge films.

Hannah Waddingham also appeared in many television series, including My Hero, Hollyoaks: Let Loose, My Family, Benidorm, Game of Thrones, Our Gay Wedding: The Musical, 12 Monkeys, and more.

Hannah Waddingham also acted theatre plays such as Spamalot, The Beautiful Game, Into the Woods, Kiss Me, Kate, A Little Night Music, Bad Girls: The Musical, and more.

How tall is Hannah Waddingham?

Hannah Waddingham’s height is 5 feet 11 inches approx. Hannah Waddingham’s age is 48 years. Hannah Waddingham’s birth date is 28 July 1974. Hannah Waddingham was born to Melodie Kelly in London, England. Hannah Waddingham is graduated from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. Hannah Waddingham’s nationality is British.

What is Hannah Waddingham famous for?

Hannah Waddingham is famous for her role as Rebecca Welton in the “Ted Lasso” comedy series. For her role in this series, Hannah received Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Hannah Waddingham also won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Who was Hannah Waddingham husband?

Hannah Waddingham’s marital status is unmarried.

Hannah Waddingham was in a relationship a few years back. The name of Hannah Waddingham’s boyfriend is Gianluca Cugnetto.

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto have a daughter, born in 2014.

Hannah Waddingham’s daughter has a disease called Henoch-Schönlein purpura.

Hannah is a single mother. Hannah keeps her Emmy award in her daughter’s room to remind her that- “mummy will only ever be away when it’s for a really, blooming good reason.”

Is Hannah Waddingham in a Relationship?

Hannah Waddingham was previously in a relationship with Gianluca Cagnetto. Gianluca Cugnetto is an Italian businessman. He also works in the food and beverage industry.

After Hannah Waddingham broke up with Gianluca Cagnetto, it is not known whether she is in a relationship or not.

