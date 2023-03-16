Is Dove Cameron in a Relationship? Who is Dove Cameron Boyfriend?

Dove Cameron is a famous American singer as well as an actress. Dove Cameron is well-recognized for her double role in the “Liv and Maddie” Disney Channel comedy series.

In 2015, Dove Cameron also made her debut with the album “Liv and Maddie”. In 2015, She also made her debut single “If Only”.

In 2022, Dove Cameron released her “Boyfriend” single. Dove Cameron won many awards including an MTV Video Music Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, an American Music Award, and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.

In 2012, Dove Cameron made her acting debut with the “Shameless” television series. In 2015, Dove Cameron made her television debut with the “Barely Lethal” film.

In 2022, Dove Cameron appeared in the “Vengeance” and “Good Mourning” films, and “Big Nate” television series.

Dove Cameron will be seen in the “Powerpuff” television series and “Field Notes on Love” and “Issac” films.

Dove Cameron also acted in the Dumplin’, R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls, and The Angry Birds Movie 2 films.

Dove Cameron is also acted in the theatre plays such as Clueless: The Musical, The Secret Garden, The Light in the Piazza, Mamma Mia!, and Les Misérables.

Dove Cameron is also appeared in many tv series, including Malibu Country, Descendants: Wicked World, Project Runway, The Lodge, Soy Luna, Descendants: The Royal Wedding, Angie Tribeca, Descendants 2, and more.

Who is Dove Cameron Boyfriend?

Dove Cameron is an unmarried woman. Dove Cameron is bi$exual.

Dove Cameron was in a relationship. In August 2013, Dove Cameron began a relationship with actor Ryan McCartan.

Dove and Ryan worked together in “Liv & Maddie”. On 14 April 2016, Dove and Ryan announced their engagement.

After a relationship of 4 years, both of them ended their relationship in October 2016.

After this, in 2017, Dove Cameron started her relationship with Thomas Doherty. Dove and Thomas worked together in “Descendants 2”.

The couple called off their relationship in 2020 after a 3-year relationship.

How old is Dove Cameron?

Dove Cameron’s real name is Chloe Celeste Hosterman. Dove Cameron is also known as Dove Olivia Cameron.

Dove Cameron’s age is 27 years. Dove Cameron’s date of birth is 15 January 1996. Dove Cameron was born to Philip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace in Bainbridge Island, Washington, US.

Dove Cameron did her studies ta Sakai Intermediate School and Burbank High School. Dove Cameron is Slovak, Russian, and Hungarian ancestry.

