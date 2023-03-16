How did JoJo Baby Die? Chicago Nightlife Icon And Artist Is No More

Legendary Chicago Nightlife JoJo Baby Has Died: JoJo Baby, the original club kid, artist, and nightlife legend, has died after an illness. Her international notoriety spread from Chicago. In this article, we’ll explore his exact circumstances of passing and JoJo Baby’s cause of death.

How did JoJo Baby Die?

The legendary performer and party host was remembered as “so near and dear to us all and to many in the drag community” when Smartbar broke the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, March 14. The spirit of JoJo will be unmatched. His warmth, friendliness, and generosity will be sorely missed until we meet again on the following dance floor. The location added, “Rest in peace,” without specifying the cause of death. However, after JoJo was given the news that he had cancer last year, Smart Bar previously held a fundraiser to support his medical costs. I haven’t had to deal with a slow computer in a while, but I’m back. To help with their medical expenses as they underwent cancer treatments, Smartbar held a fundraiser on December 3, 2022.

What is JoJo Baby’s Cause of Death?

In 2022, the artist from Chicago was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away in hospice care while receiving visits from family and friends. The saying goes, “the number of lives you touch defines your life,” and by any measure, Jojo Baby was a giant. As the news spread throughout Chicago this morning, there was an outpouring of grief and love from people whose lives had been improved by knowing or even just meeting Jojo Baby.

Jojo Baby Fighting Cancer:

We published a story when Jojo revealed in November 2022 that he was battling cancer. We wanted to say all the kind words that people usually save for an obituary while he was still with us. Jojo made innovations that would astound outsiders and make those who didn’t know him wonder if he was a myth or a tall tale. This praise is genuine. Despite being adored, Jojo Baby was neither. Jojo Baby is loved by many. In the 2007 cover story for 5 Mag, Jojo talked about his first night out with Boogie McClarin. He said, “I was a kid. I remember wanting to be one of the beautiful animals strolling around. “.

Who is JoJo Baby?

You’ve undoubtedly seen him around town; he was a walking work of art in Boystown with his painted face and Keith Haring-inspired outfit, or he might have been a tutu-wearing, cotton candy-coloured walking art piece in Wicker Park. This is Jojo Baby, and Bullett Magazine, a well-known national publication specialising in art and fashion, invites you to look inside his closet.

The club kid’s Wicker Park studio Jojo Baby’s Closet, a curated fantasy land of handmade dolls and shrines to previous crushes, is the subject of Bullett’s 13-minute documentary “Jojo Baby,” which made its premiere on Thursday. It is considerably less time-consuming than Clive Barker’s nearly 90-minute exposé of the prominent local nightlife figure. But more than that, it reveals the intriguing creature’s true nature by removing the makeup and harlequin costumes before a night out at the Debonair Social Club.

Read Also – Caylee Mastin Obituary: A Milford High School Suicide Victim Has Died