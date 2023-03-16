How did Jeff Gaylord die? What happened with this Professional wrestler

Jeff Gaylord, Footballer turned wrestler, died at the age of 64. He played football as a defensive end in the CFL and USFL. In this article, we’ll learn more about his personal and professional career; keep reading.

Jeff Gaylord: What happened to him

Jeff Gaylord, who died recently, served for organizations like WCCW, the USWA, and GWF. His brother shared the news of his death on the official Facebook page, and he wrote on the page:

I am very sad to report that my brother, Jeffrey Scott Gaylord, passed away after a short illness. He was 64. He was a member of a Shawnee Mission South State Champion Football team. He graduated from professional football, where he played for several years.

Jeff enrolled in the entertainment industry and was a professional wrestler for many years. Recently he was doing outreach work for his church and provided warm clothes to folks living off the grid on the streets of Denver.

We miss him dearly; however, we are content with the knowledge that Jeff is enjoying the Precious Gift of Eternal Life!

Jeff Gaylord: Cause of death

According to some authentic sources, it was confirmed that Gaylord died after a brief illness. There is no detailed information available regarding Gaylord’s death. He died on March 15, 2023.

Jeff Gaylord: personal details about him

He was born in Des Moines, Lowa, on October 15, 1958. He played at the Shawnee Mission South high school and won the state championship. He was a redshirt in his first year at Mizzou after getting injured in a car accident in 1977.

He gained popularity in the 1981 campaign.

Jeff Gaylord: details about Professional wrestling career

He made his professional wrestling debut in San Antonio in October 1985. He Switched his career when his football career came to an end. He met Scott Caseya and Tom Jones in a gym during his practice.

Gaylord said, “They trained me in a tin hut in 100-degree weather… Both a breeze and water were absent. They taught me all I needed to know in four months”

Social Media Tributes to Jeff Gaylord :

Tiger Williams

Worked with him in Paragould, AR. It was a big to-do about who was the real Tiger. All I can say is he was a great guy…

Shawn Williams

Prayers for the family. I met him when I was green in the biz. He was helpful and nice. Good dude.

Ricky Parker

Knew him well in the 90’s a great guy. Sorry for the loss, but so proud of what he turned his life into.

R.I.P. brother!

Richard Volk

Jeff was a wandering soul, addicted to drugs to ease the permanent pain of his sports injuries.

It’s also true that Jeff found salvation in Jesus Christ and spent his last years helping feed and clothe the homeless in Denver.

May he rest in peace.

