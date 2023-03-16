How did Bobby Caldwell die? The Soulful R&B Singer Is No More

A statement from his wife said that the soulful singer who became famous for his 1978 hit What You Won’t Do for Love passed away after a protracted illness.

How did Bobby Caldwell die?

Open Your Eyes and What You Won’t Do for Love, two popular RandB songs by Bobby Caldwell, passed away at 71. According to a statement posted by his wife, Mary Caldwell, the singer had battled a protracted illness. “Bobby died at home, here. As he left us, I tightly hugged him. I will always be heartbroken. Thank you for your prayers throughout the years, to everyone,” she wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Who is Bobby Caldwell?

Caldwell attributed the diversity of his hometown of Miami, Florida, where he was born, to the reason for his soulful voice and versatility as a performer. What You Won’t Do for Love, his signature song reached the Billboard charts shortly after its 1978 release and was sampled by Tupac Shakur for his 1998 posthumous hit Do For Love. John Legend, Common, and The Notorious BIG are just a few musicians who have used samples of his music. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who worked with Common on The Light, which features a selection of Caldwell’s Open Your Eyes, shared a tribute on Instagram and a lengthy caption describing a long game of phone with the late singer. What a lost chance to meet a legend, man. I appreciate your voice and talent,” he wrote.

The Early Life of Bobby Caldwell:

Caldwell was raised in Miami after being exposed to the city’s Latin, Haitian, reggae, and R&B music. He was born in Manhattan in 1951. He got his big break playing rhythm guitar for Little Richard in the early 1970s, and in 1978, he signed with TK Records, a label that primarily featured Black musicians. Caldwell also wrote songs for other musicians in addition to his solo career, such as Peter Cetera and Amy Grant for their single The Next Time I Fall. In a 2005 NPR interview, Caldwell said of music, “Most of the wonderful people I’ve gotten to know in the radio business, they all say the same thing. It should not have any barriers because it is similar to a universal language. “.

