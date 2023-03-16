Amare Williams Missing: What Happened to Amare Williams?

DISAPPEARING: Since 03:009. A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from the Near West Side in 2023. Chicago police need the public’s assistance to find a missing teenage girl. Let’s examine Amare Williams, a teenager, in greater detail.

Amare Williams Missing Update

According to authorities, the 15-year-old girl was last seen on Chicago’s Near West Side, who reported her missing on Tuesday. On Monday, Amare Williams vanished from the 1400 block of S.D. in the Little Italy section of the city. Blue Island. Officials are in full force to find a 15-year-old missing girl.

You don’t need to wait before filing a missing persons report. If a loved one happens to be gone, please contact (312) 744-8266 immediately. According to the Department of Public Safety, the names of any family members and friends should be mentioned when speaking with an officer. The girl, who weighed 160 pounds and stood 5 feet 10 inches tall, had brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on Amare’s whereabouts is urged to call the police at (312) 744-8266 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

