Who was Ralphie May Wife? How did Ralphie May pass away?

Ralphie May was a famous American comedian as well as an actor. Ralphie May was well-recognized for his comedy specials and extensive touring on multiple media platforms.

In 2002, Ralphie May made his acting debut with the “For Da Love of Money” film.

After that, Ralphie May appeared in many television shows, including Big Black Comedy: Vol. 2, Girth of a Nation, Just Correct, The Best of Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, Too Big to Ignore, Inside Amy Schumer, Imperfectly Yours, Bangin’ With Ralphie May, Whoopi, Squidbillies, Inside Amy Schumer, What’s Eating Ralphie May?, and more.

How did Ralphie May pass away?

Ralphie May died at the age of 45 on 6 October 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. The cause of Ralphie May’s death was cardiac arrest.

Ralphie May had been suffering from pneumonia for some weeks before his death. Due to this, Ralphie May’s shows were canceled for the last month.

Shortly after this was published, Ralphie May was scheduled for a final performance on the first night in Las Vegas to meet and greet his entourage, shortly before his death, but before that, his health deteriorated.

Who was Ralphie May Wife?

Ralphie May was a married man. Ralphie May wife’s name is Lahna Turner. She is also an actress and comedian.

Ralphie May married Lahna Turner on 3 July 2005. Ralphie and Lahna have two children- a daughter who was born in September 2007 and a son who was born in June 2009.

The couple’s children’s names are April June May and August May. In October 2015, Ralphie and Lahna filed for divorce but their separation could never be finalized.

How much did Ralphie May weigh when he died?

When Ralphie May died, his weight was 160 kg and his height was approximately 5 feet 9 inches. Ralphie May died at the age of 45.

