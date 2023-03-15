Who Is Tamika Scott married to? Who Is Tamika Scott baby daddy?

Tamika Scott is a famous American actress and R&B singer-songwriter. Tamika Scott is well-recognized as a member of of the multi-platinum selling R&B group Xscape.

Tamika Scott became popular in the 1990s.

On October 12, 1993, the group Xscape made their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha”. The song peaked at number 17 on the US Billboard.

Xscape group hit singles are “Understanding” and “Just Kickin’ It”. In 1998, Xscape group released their third album “Traces of My Lipstick”.

As an actress, Tamika Scott made her film debut in 2009 with the “There’s a Stranger in My House” as a Supporting role ‘Harmony’. Tamika Scott will be seen in the “Conundrum: Secrets Among Friends” film.

In 1994, Tamika Scott made her television debut with “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” television show.

Tamika Scott also appeared in the Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, R&B Divas: Atlanta, and SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B television shows.

Tamika Scott Real Name and Age

Tamika Scott’s reaal name is Tamika Scott. Tamika Scott’s date of birth is 19 November 1975. Tamika Scott’s age is 47 years.

Tamika Scott was born to Gloria McFarlin and Randolph Scott in College Park, Georgia, United States.

Tamika Scott has a sister whose name is LaTocha Scott. Tamika Scott did her studies at Tri-Cities High School of Performing Arts in East Point.

Who is Tamika Scott Husband?

Tamika Scott is a married woman. Tamika Scott husband’s name is Darnell “Bigg” Winston.

Tamika and Bigg Winston married in 2004. After some time, Tamika and Bigg Winston gave birth their twin child.

The couple have two daughters- Niyah and Princess Armani. Both daughters were raised together with Tamika’s first child, O’Shun Reney Byas.

Tamika Scott has three children. Tamika Scott’s daughter O’Shun Reney Byas married in 2014 with her school mate Aaron.

In 2018, Tamika Scott’s daughter O’Shun welcome her first daughter Aveyah and in 2020, she welcome her second daughter Aria.

In Oct 2021, O’Shun Reney gave birth her third child (son) Cason.

Who Is Tamika Scott baby daddy?

Tamika Scott gave birth to her first child, O’Shun Reney, in 1994 with Darius Byas. Reportedly, Tamika and Darius married after the birth of their first child, O’Shaun Renée Byas, and after 6 years of relationship, they divorced in early 2000. Thereafter, Tamika focused on her career and taking care of her children.

