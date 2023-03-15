Who are the ex boyfriends of Lady Gaga? Is Lady Gaga still with Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga is a popular American singer-songwriter and actress. Lady Gaga is famous for her debut studio album “The Fame”, “Poker Face”, and “Just Dance”.

Lady Gaga also released her studio albums Artpop, Chromatica, Born This Way, and Joanne.

In 2009, Lady Gaga reissued Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary and The Fame Monster.

In 2008, Lady Gaga released her first single “Just Dance”. After that, Lady Gaga released many singles such as “Bad Romance”, “LoveGame”, “Poker Face”, “You and I”, “Marry the Night”, “G.U.Y.”, “Til It Happens to You”, “The Cure”, and moe.

In 2022, Lady Gaga, released “Bloody Mary” and “Hold My Hand” singles.

As an actress, Lady Gaga made her television debut in 2001 with “The Sopranos” series. In 2012, Lady Gaga made her film debut with the “Machete Kills” film.

Lady Gaga will be seen in the “Joker: Folie à Deux” film and “The Lady and the Legend” Upcoming documentary.

Lady Gaga also appeared some movies, including Muppets Most Wanted, A Star Is Born, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, House of Gucci, and Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Who is Lady Gaga Boyfriend Now?

Lady Gaga has been in many relationships. Currently, Lady Gaga boyfriend is Michael Polanski. In December 2019, the news of Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski’s relationship came to the fore, after which they officially declared their relationship.

Is Lady Gaga still with Michael Polansky?

Michael Polanski is a renowned Harvard graduate and CEO of Parker Group. Lady Gaga started dating Michael Polanski in early 2020.

In February 2020, Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski made their relationship official in public. Both keep sharing their pics on social media, in which the couple can be seen very happy with each other.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski called off their relationship in 2023. Michael Polanski and Lady Gaga were in a relationship for two years before parting ways.

How many previous relationships has Lady Gaga been in?

Lady Gaga has had many relationships till the present time. In 2023, Lady Gaga has distanced herself from Michael Polanski. Lady Gaga has previously been in relationships with Luc Carl, Matthew “Dada” Williams, Christian Carino, Rob Fusari, Taylor Kinney, and others.

Short Bio of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. Lady Gaga’s date of birth is 28 March 1986. Lady Gaga’s age is 36 years. Lady Gaga was born to Cynthia Louise and Joseph Germanotta in New York City, US.

Lady Gaga did her studies at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and New York University (NYU)’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Lady Gaga’s mother is a business executive and philanthropist. Lady Gaga’s father is an Internet entrepreneur. Lady Gaga’s parents are of Italian ancestry.

