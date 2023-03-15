US actress Lindsay Lohan pregnant with first child

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are expecting their first child. Lindsay Lohan, an actress, and entrepreneur, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Bader Shammas. On Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a photo of herself showing signs of pregnancy.

The photo was captioned: “We are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We couldn’t be happier and feel blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives together.”

Here is what we know about the news so far:

The pregnancy:

Lohan has not revealed her baby’s due date or any other details about the pregnancy, but it is clear that she is excited to become a mother. This will be her first child with Shammas, to whom she has been engaged since September 2022.

Fans Reaction on Lindsay Lohan Pregnancy

Fans of the actress were quick to congratulate her on social media, with many expressing their excitement for the new addition to her family. The post has received over a million likes and thousands of comments.

Lohan’s career:

Lohan has been busy with her career in recent years, focusing on her fashion line and other business ventures. She has also been working on a number of film projects, including a lead role in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy “Match.”

Lohan’s personal life:

Lohan has had a tumultuous personal life and a history of legal and substance abuse issues. However, she has been working hard to turn her life around and has been sober for several years.

The news of Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy has become a joyful surprise to her fans and followers. The actress has been open about her desire to start a family and is now on her way to achieving that dream. Congratulations to Lindsay and Bader on their upcoming arrival!

Also Read: Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82 – Cause of Death