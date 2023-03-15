Penn Hills baby died From Fentanyl Poison. What Happened?

After a 7-month-old Penn Hills girl died with fentanyl in her system, Allegheny County police and the district attorney’s office launched an investigation.

What Happened?

In January, 7-month-old Zhuri Bogle passed away from fentanyl toxicity, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Early in the morning of January, she passed away at her Chaske Street home. 14, 2023. Around 6:45 a.m., police officers arrived at the scene. m. Bogle’s father was reportedly giving CPR, according to Allegheny County police. After taking over, the girl was declared dead by paramedics.

Bogle was being looked after by her grandmother and a friend of the grandmother, according to Allegheny County police, the previous night. The young child was already asleep when her parents got home that evening in January. 13, according to the police. A decision on charges is being made by police detectives in collaboration with the district attorney’s office.

What do the Officials Say?

KDKA-TV spoke with a DEA special agent about the case. Patrick Trainor, a supervisory special agent with the DEA, stated that 107,000 people passed away in 2021 due to drug overdose or poisoning. “That is a catastrophic number. “. This baby most likely, though it’s just conjecture, may have ingested some fentanyl, he continued. “We’re not sure how that occurred. Undoubtedly, we wouldn’t describe a 7-month-old as opioid-tolerant. That person would not have any tolerance to a synthetic substance of this potency. “.

Wanting accountability, two neighbours KDKA-TV spoke with. Responsibility must be taken, whoever the culprits were, according to Brittany Simonic. Rev. said, “Someone ought to be charged. By Audrey Burrus. Fentanyl cannot be acquired by or administered to a baby. There were simply too many inquiries. “. Call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) if you have any information about the case. Anonymity is permitted for phone calls.

