How many husbands has Salma Hayek had? How is Salma Hayek husband related to Gucci?

Salma Hayek is notable Mexican and American actress as well as film producer.

In 1988, Salma Hayek made her acting debut with the “Un Nuevo Amanecer” television series. In 1993, Salma Hayek made her film debut with the “Mi Vida Loca” film.

In 2022, Salma Hayek appeared in the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” film. In 2022, Salma Hayek appears in the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” film as Maxandra Mendoza.

Salma Hayek also appeared in many television series such as The Sinbad Show, In the Time of the Butterflies, Saturday Night Live, The Hunchback, Roadracers, Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, and more.

Salma Hayek also featured in “Nada Se Compara” and “Te Amo Corazón” Music videos.

What is Salma Hayek most famous for?

Salma Hayek is famous for her work and role as painter Frida Kahlo in the “Frida” (2002) biographical film. This film, Salma also produced and nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Salma Hayek also known for Wild Wild West (1999), Grown Ups (2010), Savages (2012), Eternals (2021), Sausage Party (2016), House of Gucci (2021), and more.

How old is Salma Hayek?

Salma Hayek’s full name is Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez. Salma Hayek’s date of birth is 2 September 1966. Salma Hayek’s age is 56 years. Salma Hayek was born to Sami Hayek Domínguez and Diana Jiménez Medina in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico.

Salma Hayek’s height is 5 feet 2 inches approx. Salma Hayek did her studies at Academy of the Sacred Heart and Universidad Iberoamericana. Salma Hayek’s nationality is Mexican and American.

Who is Salma Hayek Husband?

Salma Hayek is a married woman. Salma Hayek husband’s name is François-Henri Pinault. The couple has a child whose name is Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Salma Hayek confirmed her engagement to François-Henri Pinault on 9 March 2007. Along with this, Salma Hayek also confirmed her pregnancy.

On September 21, 2007, Salma Hayek gave birth to her first child (a daughter) with François-Henri Pinault at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault married on Valentine’s Day 2009 in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. On 25 April 2009, Salma and her husband renewed their vows in Venice, Italy.

Who is François-Henri Pinault?

Francois-Henri Pinault is a famous French billionaire businessman, and is well recognized as the Chairman and CEO of Kering since 2005.

Kering, a multinational corporation specializing in luxury products. It has its own brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

From 2003 to the present, François-Henri Pinault is the chairman of Groupe Artemis. Under the leadership of François-Henri Pinault, the first group PPR status has been transformed into the fashion group Kering.

François-Henri Pinault is also well known as the husband of actress Salma Hayek and the son of François Pinault, the founder of the PPR.

