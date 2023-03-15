Dennis Doxtater Jr. Found Dead in the East River, Cause of Death

A man died in the East River on Saturday, March 11. The police have now identified him as Dennis Doxtater Jr. Dennis Doxtater’s family was shocked about the sudden death of their beloved.

Who was Dennis Doxtater?

Dennis Doxtater’s full name was Dennis Wayne Doxtater Jr., and he was also known as a ‘bear’ to most of his family, friends, and relatives. He was born on January 21 1976.

According to his friends and relatives, he had many sides to his fulfilling life. He used to volunteer at an animal shelter and cared for the cats. He was the biggest animal lover, especially cats. Apart from it, he also devoted his time to nature.

He also used to share many stories of his youth and inspired many of the younger people with his talent in music. He was a great writer and musician. Everyone was in love with his lyrics and the way he played.

The dive team recovers a body:

47-year-old Dennis Doxtater was found in the East River, where The Green Bay police Department identified him after his body was discovered Saturday morning after a passer-by found a bag packed near a hole in the ice by a footbridge at about 6 AM.

After thorough research, his body was found almost 4 hours later, at about 10:15 AM. According to the police, they didn’t think it was foul play, but till now, the autopsy report has not been revealed.

Remembering Dennis Doxtater:

His mother, Odessa Doxtater, father, Dennis Doxtater Sr., younger brother Garrett, godson Darryl Cornelius Jr., sister Sasha Cloud (Dan Kain), brother James Doxtater, aunts, uncles, and cousins all survive him.

Funeral preparations have been done by the family, which involves visiting on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Ryan Funeral home, 305 N. Tenth St. De Pere, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

After that, there will be services and dinner. The burial will be held at 2:00 PM at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.

Dennis’ contagious laughter, kind heart, and zest for life will be remembered. All those who knew him will deeply miss him.

Dennis had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who never hesitated to offer help or words of encouragement to people around him.

Dennis’ memory will live on through the lives of those he touched and the legacy he left behind.

