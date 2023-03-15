Democratic Congresswoman and Women’s Rights Advocate Patricia Schroeder Passes Away at Age 82

Patricia Schroeder, an American politician and a pioneer for girls’ rights, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 82. Her untimely death has left the whole town in mourning as everyone mourns the passing of lawmaker Patricia Schroeder.

Patricia Schroeder, Who was She?

Patricia Schroeder was a well-known American politician and former Congresswoman. Her full name was Patricia Nell Scott Schroeder. She was also a trailblazer for women’s and girls’ rights. Patricia was generally known as Pat and was credited with helping enact the 1978 Being Pregnant Discrimination Act, which prohibited businesses from firing pregnant women or refusing them maternity benefits. She was also the first female United States Representative from Colorado. From 1973 until 1997, she was a U.S. House of Representatives member.

Patricia Schroeder’s Schooling:

Patricia was born in Portland, Oregon, in the United States, on July 30, 1940. She was born in Des Moines as the daughter of Bernice and Lee Combs Scott. Pat departed Des Moines after graduating from Theodore Roosevelt Extra College to study history at the University of Minnesota. Par graduated from Harvard Law School with a J.D. in 1964 after getting his B.A. in 1961.

Pat Schroeder married Jim Schroeder, a Harvard Law School classmate, in 1962 and relocated to Colorado, where her husband joined the legislative agency. They eventually had two children, Scott William and Jamie Christine.

Publishing Industry Professional Life:

In 1997, Schroeder was chosen president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, a position he held for 11 years. She fought for stricter copyright restrictions, siding with the government in Eldred v. Ashcroft and against Google’s intention to scan books and put restricted material online. She also chastised libraries for disseminating electronic material without payment to publishers, authors, and other members of the publishing business, telling The Washington Post, “They aren’t rich…they have mortgages.” She has openly pushed publishers to collaborate with groups that make books accessible to those who are blind or have other reading disabilities.

“The House That Went on Strike,” a children’s story released as a smartphone app in 2012, was narrated by Schroeder. In an article she wrote for The Huffington Post on July 24, 2012, she spoke about the experience of telling the story and offered her opinions on the apps for children’s books. A Wired profile also discussed Schroeder and the book.

Patricia Schroeder Died in What Manner?

Patricia Schroeder, a former congresswoman and a pioneer for girls’ rights, died on Monday night, March 13, 2023, at 82. After a stroke, the lawmaker was transported to a hospital in Celebration, Florida, where she died. Patricia’s death has left her whole family, all of her coworkers and all of her friends devastated. Her family has yet to issue an official statement on her funeral service, although they are anticipated to do so shortly.

Tributes:

A well-known government policy adviser, Parry Aftab, wrote a note on her LinkedIn page expressing her sympathies for Patricia Schroeder’s death. “Patricia Schroeder, an incredible political pathfinder, was more than a lady who created history,” according to the article. “She was both a mentor and a friend to me.” “I awakened to learn of her death. That is a tremendous tragedy for women, the planet, and everyone who knew and loved her. May she find peace? Angels, please sing her to rest. Farewell, my buddy. “I shall miss you,” Parry Aftab said in his message.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Patricia Schroeder’s family, friends, and coworkers on her passing. Her death is a massive loss for the whole community, but her legacy will continue.

