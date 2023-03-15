Cardiff’s Body was Discovered While Searching for the Missing Guy, John Moreno

While looking for Jamie Moreno, who vanished on March 23, 2020, at about noon, a body was discovered after leaving his Cardiff home.

What became of Jamie Moreno?

Jamie Moreno has been missing for three years, and those looking for him found his remains in the woods. According to South Wales Police, a search team hunting for clues located Jamie Moreno, 48, at the time of his abduction, on Sunday morning in a wooded area off Circle Road East in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff.

Formal identification has not yet happened, but Mr Moreno’s family is getting assistance from expert authorities, according to the police.

Mr Moreno left his home in Cardiff’s Roath neighbourhood at noon on March 23, 2020. Later that day, he was last spotted on surveillance at Llanedeyrn. Mr Moreno’s sister Nilsa talked with WalesOnline last month about her brother and the circumstances behind his disappearance, claiming he was struggling to cope with the death of their mother. He “knew the north Cardiff area like the back of his hand,” his bereaved relatives said. For three years, the family searched desperately for information on their father, characterising his absence as “out of character.”

Statement from the Police:

The inquiry is still underway, according to South Wales Police, and a corpse has been recovered. “South Wales Police can confirm a corpse has been discovered in a forest near Pentwyn, Cardiff,” a spokesman said. The finding was made by a community search team seeking a long-term missing man Jamie Moreno around 10.42 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. “Formal identification of the deceased has still not been carried out while inquiries are ongoing at the site. At this moment, specialised police are assisting Jamie Moreno’s family.”

On a route to a woodland close to Circle Way East, there was a police cordon in place on Sunday afternoon. At the site, forensics officers were working, and four police vehicles were there. Officials are presently investigating Jamie Moreno’s death circumstances, which are yet unknown. The news devastated Jamie Moreno’s family and friends, and the awful loss shocked the community. Jamie Moreno’s death has crushed her family and friends, and condolences have flooded the neighbourhood. At this sad time, many people have expressed their condolences and supported Jamie Moreno’s loved ones on social media.

