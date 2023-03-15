Body of Man Mike Schultz Found in Temecula, Cause of Death

The body of Man Mike Schultz, a California man, was found in Temecula on Monday, March 13th. The discovery of his body has left his loved ones and the community in shock, as the cause of his death remains unknown.

Who was Man Mike Schultz?

Mike Schultz was a 64-year-old man who lived in Temecula, California. He was known for his outgoing personality and love for the outdoors. Schultz was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two young children.

Having built a successful career in the technology industry, Schultz was also a successful businessman. His colleagues and clients widely respected him for his expertise and professionalism.

How was Man Mike Schultz‘s body discovered?

The discovery of Schultz’s body has left many in his community reeling. According to reports, his body was found near South Murrieta Hot Springs Road and Lincoln Avenue in Temecula.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown, and the cause of his death is pending the results of an autopsy. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating his death.

Man Mike Schultz’s death is tragic for his family, friends, and community. However, his legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire those who know him.

As we await more information about the cause of his death, let us remember the impact that Mike Schultz had on those around him and honor his memory by striving to be kind, compassionate, and generous in our own lives.

Tributes to the Schultz

Schultz’s sudden death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Schultz and to express their shock and sadness at his passing.

In a statement, Schultz’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Mike, who was a beloved husband, father, and friend. “His zest for life was contagious, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Despite the sadness and shock caused by Schultz’s death, his legacy of kindness and generosity will live on.

In an interview with The Press-Enterprise, Schultz’s friend, Tyler Axtell, described him as “a shining light in this world, who brought joy and laughter to everyone he met.”

He said that Schultz “was one of the most genuine people I have ever known, and his impact on the world will be felt for years to come.”

