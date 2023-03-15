After a crash with a semi on I-35E, Eagan Police Officer Kade Eggum is in critical but stable condition

On Tuesday morning, an Eagan police officer was seriously injured in a three vehicles car accident, including a police cruiser. This incident happened on northbound Interstate 35E in Eagan. What happened in this accident? Know more about this, and keep reading.

Kade Eggum, a 22-year-old Eagan Police officer, was on his duty on Tuesday morning and responding to an emergency call. At that time, his vehicle struck another squad car near Yankee Doodle road. This crash happened on around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kade was taken to Regions Hospital; according to the source, his condition is severe, but the positive thing is that he is stable for now. Eggum was travelling to the right lane of 35E with his squad, as told by the Minnesota State Patrol, Eggum.

When he tried to turn to the left side, a collision happened between three vehicles and led to a severe accident. The third vehicle hit the passenger side while the police came from the rest in the centre median.

After the accident, Eggum was taken out of the car and loaded into the ambulance, and in around 20 minutes, he reached the hospital.

When the ambulance reached the hospital, there were many Eagan police officers arrived there at the back entrance to the emergency to support their injured police officer.

One of the senior police officers, Taylow McKinzie, saw the case when she was on the way for daily duty; she said, “I just saw lots and lots of lights, saw the smashed-in police vehicle, it was really sad. I was really hoping everyone was OK; it just looked really scary, At 22, he’s so young; he just started his career. How that will impact him later I don’t know. I just really hope that everything turns out to be OK for everyone.”

KSTP Traffic posted this update on their Twitter account :

EAGAN – 35E NB is still closed at Pilot Knob Rd. Due to a crash just after 5 am at Yankee Doodle Rd.

We know that an Eagan police officer was involved in the crash and was taken to Regions Hospital.

In another Tweet, they make an update about the incident

EAGAN – We are now seeing the crash scene at 35E NB near Yankee Doodle – You can still see the damaged Eagan police cruiser in the ditch, and a semi is still on the scene. According to MnDOT, the closure will be in place until 9:15 a.m

Public reaction to this incident :

Katie Quesnel Weber

I heard them pray for him on KTIS this morning. Prayers for all involved. It’s traumatic for everyone including the officer, semi driver, their families (blood and blue), witnesses, first responders who knowingly had to work on a brother and the medical team. Prayers for all!

Vicki Helland-Lindsey

Prayers for Officer Eggum. Know that he is in good hands at Regions. Along with the great Eagan police , fire, and Paramedics, they saved my son after his horrendous accident. My heart aches for his home family and his work family. God speed Officer Eggum!

Sheryl Buss

Have been praying for the police officer since hearing about this accident on the radio earlier this AM. Nice to put a name with my prayers. Thanks for posting. Prayers will continue for Officer Eggum and the other people involved in the crash. Also the Eagan Police Department as this must be very emotional for all of you too. Please give us updates on Officer Eggum’s recovery. 🙏❤️🙏

