Who was Mason Griffith? Mourning the loss of Mason Griffith, Cause of death, Obituary

Mason Griffith died after he was shot and killed at a Casey’s gas station on Sunday night on Missouri Highway 19.

Who was Mason Griffith?

Officer Mason Griffith was an exemplary police officer who was deeply dedicated to his role in protecting and serving the community. He was passionate about his job and always put the safety of others first.

He worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served and was deeply respected by his colleagues for his integrity and commitment.

Mason Griffith was a dedicated officer who worked as a Detective Sergeant in the Hermann police department.

Hermann shooting

According to reports, a shooting happened on Sunday, due to which a police officer was fatally shot, along with a second officer who was seriously wounded, in the overnight shooting.

It was revealed by the Missouri Highway Patrol early Monday that the Detective died of his injuries at the hospital after being shot near the convenience store in the city of Hermann. It was about 9:30 PM on Sunday when this happened.

The second Hermann police officer injured is in the hospital, still recovering, and in critical condition. He was brought to the hospital for his treatment.

The officers release no other information relating to the shooting. The police have caught a suspect who seemed connected to the shootings. He was taken into custody by SWAT agency officers.

The highway patrol tweeted to avoid the scene since it will be actively investigated.

Funeral arrangements for the fallen officer

The family has arranged a visitation to pay tribute to the detective on Sunday, March 19th, from 9 AM to 2 PM. The funeral arrangements will then be held from 2 PM to 3 PM. The Gottenstroeter Funeral Home will organize the funeral.

The community has come together to support Officer Mason Griffith’s family and to honor his memory. A memorial service was held in his honor, and a fund was set up to help his family with the financial costs of his funeral.

Officer Mason Griffith will be remembered for his courage and dedication to justice. He was a true hero who gave his life in service of others.

He will always be remembered for his bravery and commitment to protecting his community’s people.

