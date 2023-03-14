Who was Emily Blunt’s first husband? Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski still married?

Emily Blunt is a famous British actress. Emily Blunt won many awards, including Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe Award. She also nominated for hree British Academy Film Awards.

In 2022, Emily Blunt appeared in “The English” television series.

Emily Blunt will be seen in the Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place: Day One, The Fall Guy, and Pain Hustlers films.

In 2003, Emily Blunt amde her acting debut with the “Boudica” television series.

In 2004, Emily Blunt made her film debut with the “My Summer of Love” film.

Emily Blunt acted in some theatre plays like The Royal Family, Romeo and Juliet, Bliss, and Vincent in Brixton.

Emily Blunt also acted in many movies and television series, including Foyle’s War, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Edge of Tomorrow, The Adjustment Bureau, The Young Victoria, and more.

How old is Emily Blunt?

Emily Blunt’s full name is Emily Olivia Leah Blunt. Emily Blunt’s age is 40 years as of 2023. Emily Blunt’s birth date is 23 February and birth year is 1983. Emily Blunt was born to Joanna and Oliver Blunt.

Emily Blunt has three siblings- Felicity Blunt, Sebastian Blunt, and Susannah Blunt. Emily Blunt did her studies at Ibstock Place School in Roehampton. Emily Blunt’s nationality is British.

What is Emily Blunt most famous for?

Emily Blunt is famous for her work and role in the many movies like The Young Victoria (2009), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Gideon’s Daughter (2006),and The Girl on the Train (2016).

Who is Emily Blunt husband?

Emily Blunt is a married woman. Emily Blunt husband’s name is John Krasinski. He is also an American actor.

In November 2008, Emily Blunt started dating John Krasinski. Emily and John got engaged in August 2009.

A year later, on 10 July 2010, the couple married in Como, Italy. The couple is happily married and resides in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of New York City.

Emily and John have two children- Hazel Krasinski and Violet Krasinski.

In 2012, Emily Blunt became the sister-in-law of actor Stanley Tucci as Stanley married Emily’s sister, Felicity.

Emily Blunt has had a few relationships before marriage. Emily Blunt was previously in a three-year relationship with Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

The two met backstage at the 2005 Australian Television Logie Awards. After some time they started living in the same house in Vancouver, British Columbia.

After being in a relationship for three years, the couple broke up in 2008.

How long have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been dating each other since 2008 and got married in 2010. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has been together for 12 years. Both are happy in their life.

