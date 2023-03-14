Who is Michelle Miller Husband? Is Michelle Miller still married?

Michelle Miller is an American Journalist. Michelle Miller is well-recognized as the national correspondent for CBS News.

Currently, Michelle Miller works as a co-host on CBS Saturday Morning. Michelle Miller also known as a substitute anchor on CBS Mornings and 48 Hours on ID.

Michelle Miller worked as a substitute anchor and national correspondent for BET Nightly News early in her career.

Michelle Miller worked at the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Nightline in 1988 as an intern.

From 1990 to 1993, Michelle Miller worked as a producer, assignment editor, and reporter for the Orange County NewsChannel in Santa Ana, California.

For one year from 1993 to 1994, Michelle Miller worked as a reporter for WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina and was the weekend morning anchor.

In 2003, Michelle Miller made a cameo in the movie “Runaway Jury” as a reporter.

Michelle Miller started working at CBS News in 2004.

How old is CBS News Michelle Miller?

Michelle Miller’s date of birth is December 8, 1967. Michelle Miller’s age is 55 years. Michelle Miller was born to Ross Miller MD in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Michelle Miller did her studies at Howard University and the University of New Orleans. Michelle Miller’s nationality is American.

Michelle Miller’s father Dr. Ross Miller, MD was the first physician, who attend to Robert F. Kennedy at the site of his assassination on 5 June 1968.

Who is Michelle Miller Husband?

Michelle Miller is a married woman. Michelle Miller husband is Marc H. Morial. Marc H. Morial is the President and CEO of the National Urban League. Marc H. Morial former New Orleans mayor.

The couple married in 1999. Michelle and Marc have two children – a daughter, Margo Morial, born in 2005 and a son, Mason Morial, born in 2002.

Couple is happy with their married life and living their life happily.

