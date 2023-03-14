Who is Julia Louis-Dreyfus married to? Know her husband details

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a well-known American, comedian, actress, and producer. Julia worked in the Seinfeld (1990–1998), Saturday Night Live (1982–1985), Veep (2012–2019), and The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006–2010).

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is well-recognized for her role as Elaine Benes in the Seinfeld.

In 2022, Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in the “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” television series and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

In 2023, Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears in the “You People” and “You Hurt My Feelings” films.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be seen in the “Tuesday” and “Thunderbolts” upcoming films.

In 1982, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her acting debut with the “Saturday Night Live” television series.

In 1986, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her film debut with the “Troll” film.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus acted in many movies, including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Deconstructing Harry, Enough Said, Onward, Picture Paris, Fathers’ Day, Jack the Bear, and more.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also appeared in many television series such as Day by Day, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Watching Ellie, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, London Suite, The Simpsons, The New Adventures of Old Christine, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more.

How old is Julia Dreyfuss?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s full name is Julia Scarlett Elizabeth Louis-Dreyfus. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s date of birth is 13 January and birth year is 1961. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s age is 62 years.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was born to Gérard Louis-Dreyfus and Judith Bowles in New York City, U.S. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s height is 5 feet 2 inches approx. Julia Louis-Dreyfus did her studies at George Washington University Medical School, Holton-Arms School, and Northwestern University.

Who is Julia Louis-Dreyfus husband?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s marital status is married. Julia Louis-Dreyfus husband is Brad Hall. He is a popular American actor, comedian as well as a filmmaker.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus married Brad Hall in 1987. Julia met Brad at Northwestern.

Julia and Brad have two sons – Charlie Hall and Henry Hall. Julia’s elder son is a singer and songwriter and Julia’s younger son is a television actor.

