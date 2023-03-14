Who is Chris Cooper’s wife? Is Chris Cooper still married?

Chris Cooper is a notable actor. Chris Cooper won Golden Globe Award and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Chris Cooper is well-recognized for his role as John Laroche in the “Adaptation” film and Tom Smith in the “Seabiscuit” film.

In 2023, Chris Cooper works on the “True Value” film. Chris Cooper will be seen in the “Boston Strangler” film.

In 1987, Chris Cooper made his acting debut with the “Matewan” film and “The Equalizer” television series.

Chris Cooper is famous for his work and role in the My House in Umbria, Lonesome Dove, August: Osage County, The Town, The Company Men, Capote, American Beauty, Lone Star, and more.

Chris Cooper appeared in many television series, including In Broad Daylight, Ned Blessing: The True Story of My Life, American Playhouse, Lifestories, Law & Order, American Experience, Homecoming, and more.

Chris Cooper also acted in “Of the Fields, Lately” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” theatre plays.

Who is Chris Cooper wife?

Chris Cooper is a married man. Chris Cooper wife’s name is Marianne Leone.

Marianne Leone is a famous American television and film actress, screenwriter as well as essayist.

Chris Cooper and Marian Lyons met in 1979 at an acting class in New York City. After this, both of them got married in July 1983.

Chris Cooper wife, Marianne, gave birth to a son, Jesse Lanier Cooper, in October 1987.

Jesse Lanier Cooper died suddenly and unexpectedly of epilepsy on 3 January 2005.

Chris Cooper resides (as of 2003) in Kingston, Massachusetts with his wife.

Chris and Marianne live with adopted rescue dogs.

How old is Chris Cooper?

Chris Cooper’s full name is Christopher Walton Cooper. Chris Cooper’s birthday date is 9 July and Birth year is 1951. Chris Cooper’s age is 71 years as of 2022. Chris Cooper was born to his parents in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

Chris Cooper’s parents are Charles and Mary Ann Cooper. Chris has a brother whose name is Chuck Cooper. Chris Cooper is graduated from University of Missouri.

