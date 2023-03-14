Who is Angela Bassett’s husband? Is Angela Bassett still married?

Angela Bassett is a popular American actress. Angela Bassett won many award such as a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and sixteen NAACP Image Awards.

Angela Bassett is famous for her work and role as singer Tina Turner in the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” film.

In 1985, Angela Bassett made her acting debut with the “Search for Tomorrow” television series.

In 1986, Angela Bassett made her film debut with the “F/X” film.

In 2022, Angela Bassett appeared in the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Wendell & Wild” films, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” television series.

Angela Bassett will be seen in the “Wildwood” and “Damsel” upcoming film.

Angela Bassett is acted in many movies, including Boyz n the Hood, Innocent Blood, Passion Fish, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Vampire in Brooklyn, Boesman and Lena, Masked and Anonymous, Meet the Browns, Green Lantern, White Bird in a Blizzard, and more.

Angela Bassett also acted in some theatre plays such as Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Black Girl, Macbeth, Henry IV Part 1, and The Mountaintop.

Angela Bassett also appeared in many television series, including Spenser: For Hire, A Man Called Hawk, Thirtysomething, In the Best Interest of the Child, The Heroes of Desert Storm, The Rosa Parks Story, The Simpsons, American Horror Story: Hotel, American Horror Story: Coven, Close to the Enemy, American Horror Story: Freak Show, and more.

How old is Angela Bassett and what is her net worth?

Angela Bassett’s full name is Angela Evelyn Bassett. Angela Bassett’s age is 64 years. Angela Bassett’s birth date is 16 August and birth year is 1958. Angela Bassett was born to Betty Jane Bassett and Daniel Benjamin Bassett in New York City, U.S.

Angela Bassett has a sister whose name is D’nette Bassett. Angela Bassett’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Angela Bassett did her studies at Yale University and Yale School of Drama. Angela Bassett’s net worth is around $30 million as of 2023.

Who is Angela Bassett husband?

Angela Bassett’s marital status is married. Angela Bassett husband’s name is Courtney B. Vance. He is also an actor.

Angela Bassett married Courtney B. Vance in 1997. The two met at the Yale School of Drama.

Angela and Courtney have twins— a son, Slater Josiah Vance, and a daughter, Bronwyn Golden Vance. Angela and Courtney are still married.

Read Also:- Kay Dummier, Who is She? Daniel Scheinert Mentioning at the Oscar Awards