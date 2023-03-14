Nicola Courtney, Mother and Toddler Tragically Killed in Road Accident on A180

A mother and her toddler, son, were tragically killed in a road accident on the A180 near Immingham in Lincolnshire on Friday night. Lucas Page, 3, and his mother, Nicola Courtney, 34, were sat stationary in their Ford Focus when an articulated lorry hit them.

The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Friday, March 12th, 2023. Witnesses report that the car was stationary on the A180 at the time of the collision, and it isn’t clear why it wasn’t moving. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were contacted.

Investigation and Appeals

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Fortunately, the 48-year-old driver of the lorry was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The A180 was closed for several hours following the incident, causing major disruption to traffic in the area. The road has since been reopened.

Tributes and Mourning

Tributes poured in as news of Nicola and Lucas’ deaths spread across the local community. Family and friends remember Nicola as a loving mother who always put her children first.

Nicola’s partner, Jamie Page, paid tribute to his “beautiful girlfriend and amazing son” in a heartfelt statement: “I’m heartbroken beyond words. They were both the light of my life, and I will never forget them.”

Calls for Road Safety Measures

The incident has sparked calls for greater road safety measures to be put in place on the A180, which has been the site of several accidents in recent years. Traffic speed on the road has caused concern among residents and councilors, who are calling for action.

Lincolnshire Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them, and they are reminding all road users to drive safely and responsibly at all times. The family is being supported by specially trained officers from the Lincolnshire Police.