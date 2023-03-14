Lewis Largent, former MTV VJ and music director, passes away at 58

Lewis Largent, a well-known MTV VJ who hosted the popular show 120 Minutes and former music director of Los Angeles radio station KROQ, passed away at 58. Variety reports that his family confirmed his death on February 20 following a “long illness.”

Lewis Largent career and rise to fame

Largent started his career as a DJ in the early 1980s in his hometown of Indianapolis. He later moved to Los Angeles and worked as the music director of KROQ, where he became a key figure in the alternative rock scene. In the mid-80s, he joined MTV as a VJ and quickly gained popularity among music fans for his quirky personality and encyclopedic knowledge of music.

Host of 120 Minutes

Largent is best known for his stint as the host of 120 Minutes, a groundbreaking show on MTV that focused on alternative and indie rock music. The show aired from 1986 to 2003 and became a staple for music lovers seeking an alternative to mainstream pop and rock music. Largent’s interviews with bands and witty commentary made him a beloved figure among viewers.

Lewis Largent Cause Of Death

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Largent passed away after a long illness on February 20. There is no indication of the actual cause of death.

Lewis Largent Contributions to the music industry

Throughout his career, Largent was known for his passion for music and ability to identify and promote new talent. He helped launch the careers of many artists, including Nirvana, Beck, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He also played a key role in promoting the “grunge” movement of the early 1990s.

Legacy and impact

Largent’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the music community. Many have praised him for his contributions to the alternative music scene and his dedication to promoting new talent. Fans have also shared memories of watching him on MTV and listening to his radio shows.

Largent’s legacy will live on through the music he helped promote and his impact on the alternative music scene. He will be deeply missed by fans, friends, and family alike.