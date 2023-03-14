Kimberly Achas, Death through Domestic Abuse, Boyfriend Arrested

Kimberly Achas as recently died on the 11th of March 2023 while she was just 22 years old and was registered as a student in the third year academic her sudden death has caused a lot of chaos, and the family members have also been very sad about the overall death that has happened. The police officers are very much involved with the death because it has directly been a murder related to domestic abuse, and it has directly been caused by her boyfriend with whom she used to live, a 27-year-old man named Elson. They had a relationship for a long time, but as the relationship was not working well, it directly caused them to abuse.

Kimberly Achas Death Details

Cause of death of Kimberly Achas

Boyfriend Details of Kimberly Achas

Boyfriend has been arrested

