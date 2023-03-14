James Wilson III, A Business Leader in Montgomery, has Died

James Wilson, an Alabama business leader, died on March 11 at 59. Let’s look at more information about James Wilson, including his cause of death and obituary.

What became of James Wilson?

Jim Wilson & Associates, an Alabama business leader whose firm drove some of the state’s most iconic commercial real estate projects, died at 59. According to the firm, Wilson died on March 11 at his home in Montgomery. Wilson and his brother Will grew JWA, the business founded by their father, Jim Wilson Jr., who died in 2006.

The Reason for Death was as follows:

According to Lynn Cole, manager of System Communications, the Campus of Alabama System Board of Trustees is grieved by the death of Trustee James Wilson III, who died on March 11, 2023, after a valiant struggle against an unexpected illness.

Gary Clements wrote this. Working with him and his family at the Wynfrey hotel was a privilege since he was such a great man.

What was James Wilson’s Name?

James Wilson was an Alabama business leader who served on the University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees for the last 20 years.

Wilson attended Montgomery Academy before attending The University of Alabama, where he majored in business administration and was a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity member. Wilson moved to New York City in 1985 after getting his bachelor’s degree, where he worked in commercial real estate and met Susie Forst, his wife. In Rye, New York, the pair married in 1987. Wilson went to work for his father after the wedding.

Wilson’s Business Growth:

Wilson and his brother Will grew JWA, the business founded by their father, Jim Wilson Jr., who died in 2006. The firm, based in 1975, started constructing four malls each year on average. When JWA purchased 58 acres, and Harbert Inc. purchased 78 acres of property where the mall presently sits, the $300 million Riverchase Galleria, marketed as the most prominent retail complex in the Southeast, debuted in 1986.

JWA also constructed the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, East Chase in Montgomery, and Redstone Gateway Business Park in Huntsville. The 1,000-acre golf course neighbourhood Wynlakes and the 1,000-acre mixed-use development New Park were both constructed in Montgomery by JWA.

James Wilson III Obituary:

“James was an inspiring leader and philanthropist. “He spent his time and resources to improve the lives of so many,” according to a business statement.

“Jim will be remembered for his unequalled charm, genuine wit, and unwavering love for his family and friends. Jim was friendly, entertaining, and, like his father, adept in celebration. If Jim Wilson III were with you, you would have a great time. His survivors include his 35-year-old wife, Susie Wilson; their two daughters, Lillian Pascale and Wesley Clingman; their mother, Wynona Wilson; their siblings, Elizabeth Hunter, Winston Reese, and Will Wilson; their sons-in-law, Matthew V. Pascale and James F. Clingman IV; and their five grandchildren, JW and Nate Pascale, Lucy, Wyn, and Fully Clingman. On March 15, there will be a funeral in Montgomery.

Read Also – Kenzaburo Oe, A Japanese Nobel Prize Winner, Died at 88