Is Christina Ricci still married? Who is Christina Ricci husband?

Christina Ricci is a famous American actress. Christina Ricci works in independent productions. Christina also worked in many box office hits.

Christina Ricci nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

In 2022, Christina Ricci appeared in the “Wednesday” and “Yellowjackets” television series and “Monstrous” film.

Christina Ricci will be seen in the “Unplugged” and “The Dresden Sun” upcoming film.

In 1990, Christina Ricci made her television debut with the “H.E.L.P.” series.

Christina Ricci acted in many movies, including Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain, That Darn Cat, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 200 Cigarettes, The Man Who Cried, Prozac Nation, Black Snake Moan, After.Life, Mothers and Daughters, The Matrix Resurrections, and more.

Christina Ricci also acted in many television series such as Saturday Night Live, Ally McBeal, Saving Grace, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Pan Am, 50 States of Fright, and more.

How old is Christina Ricci?

Christina Ricci’s birth date is 12 February 1980. Christina Ricci’s age is 43 years as of 2023. Christina Ricci was born to her parents in Santa Monica, California, U.S. Christina Ricci’s parents are Ralph Ricci and Sarah Ricci.

Christina Ricci has three children- Pia Ricci, Dante Ricci and Rafael Ricci. Christina Ricci did her studies at Edgemont Elementary School, Glenfield Middle School, Montclair High School, and Morristown–Beard School. Christina Ricci also attened Professional Children’s School.

What made Christina Ricci famous?

Christina Ricci is famous for her first film “Mermaids”, which was released in 1990 when Christina was nine years old. In this film, Christina played the role of Kate Flax.

Christina Ricci is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the film “The Addams Family” (1991) and its sequel “Addams Family Values”.

Who is Christina Ricci husband?

Christina Ricci married twice. The first husband of Christina Ricci is James Heerdegen (m. 2013-2020) and the current husband of Christina Ricci is Mark Hampton (m. 2021).

Currently, Christina Ricci husband is Mark Hampton. He is a hairstylist.

In August 2021, Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton announced that they were pregnant with their second child. 2 months later, Christina announced her marriage to Mark.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, in December 2021.

Prior to this, Christina Ricci announced her engagement to Dolly Gripp James Heerdegen in February 2013. The two met on the sets of “Paan Aam” in 2012.

The couple married on 26 October 2013 in Manhattan. Ricky and Heerdegen have a son, Freddy Heerdegen, born in August 2014.

After being married for 7 years, the couple got divorced on 2 July 2020.

Christina Ricci had some relationship before marriage. Christina Ricci first dated comedian and actor Owen Benjamin in 2008.

The two met on the sets of the film “All Fair in Love”. The two got engaged in March 2009 but broke off their engagement a few months later.

