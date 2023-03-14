Iconic singer Boy George mourns the loss of his mother

George Alan O’Dowd, the real name of Boy George, is grieving the passing of his mother, Dinah O’Dowd. In Kent, England, she died on March 13, 2023, at 84.

Boy George’s Mother Cause Of Death

Boy George’s representative said Dinah O’Dowd died peacefully at home. According to reports, her cause of death was not disclosed in the statement, but she had been suffering from a long-term illness.

Who is Boy George?

Boy George, who is 61 years old, has always been very close to his mother and has spoken openly about their relationship in interviews. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, he described her as “a very glamorous woman” who always encouraged him to be himself.”She was always supportive of my weirdness,” he said. “She’d say, ‘Don’t worry, George, one day you’ll be able to wear makeup, and nobody will care.'”

Dinah O’Dowd was a big supporter of her son’s music career and was often seen at his concerts. She was also the subject of one of his songs, “Mama,” which he wrote in her honor.

Dinah was hospitalized with heart and lung problems in 2020.

As she tweeted at the time, “My beautiful mum is in Woolwich’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”.

Despite not releasing any public statements about her death, Boy George posted a picture of her on his Instagram page with the caption, “My beautiful mum.”

Fans of the singer have been offering their condolences on social media, with many sharing their memories of meeting Dinah O’Dowd at his concerts.

Boy George Career

Boy George, who rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead singer of the band Culture Club, has had a long and successful music career. He has sold over 50 million albums and over 100 million singles worldwide and won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and an Ivor Novello Award.

In recent years, Boy George has also become known for his work as a coach on the television show “The Voice UK.” He has been a coach on the show since 2016 and has mentored several contestants who have gone on to have successful music careers.

The death of Dinah O’Dowd is a great loss for Boy George and his family, as well as for his fans worldwide. She was a beloved figure who will be greatly missed. Boy George and his family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.