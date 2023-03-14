Does Graham Norton have a partner? When did Graham Norton meet his husband?

Graham Norton is a notable Irish comedian, actor, television host, and author. Graham Norton is well-recognized for his work in the United States.

feom 2007 to present, Graham Norton five time BAFTA TV Award winner for his comedy in ” The Graham Norton Show”.

From 2010 to 2020, Graham Norton worked on Saturday-morning slot on BBC Radio 2 as presenter.

In 2021, Graham Norton began presenting Saturdays and Sundays on Virgin Radio UK.

Graham Norton served as BBC television commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009.

Graham Norton sold his production company So Television to ITV in 2012 for around £17 million.

In 2019, Graham Norton served as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In 1996, Graham Norton began his television career with the “Carnal Knowledge” show as co-host.

Graham Norton is famous for his work in the Eurovision: Your Country Needs You, The British Academy Television Awards, I’d Do Anything, The Graham Norton Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Any Dream Will Do, Children in Need, and more.

From 2022, to present, Graham Norton appears in the RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World show.

In 1999, Graham Norton made his film debut with the “Stargay” film.

Graham Norton also acted in some movies such as I Could Never Be Your Woman, Soul, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Another Gay Movie, The Stand In, and more.

How old is Graham Norton?

Graham Norton’s full name is Graham William Walker. Graham Norton’s age is 59 years. Graham Norton’s date of birth is 4 April 1963. Graham Norton was born to Rhoda Walker and Billy Walker in Clondalkin, County Dublin, Ireland.

Graham Norton has a sister who name is Paula Giles. Graham Norton’s height is 1.73 m approx. Graham Norton did his studies at Bandon Grammar School, the University College Cork, and Central School of Speech and Drama.

Who is Graham Norton husband?

Graham Norton’s marital status is Married. Graham Norton is a [email protected] The name of Graham Norton’s husband is Jonathan McLeod.

Graham Norton married Jonathan McLeod on 10 July 2022 at Bantry House in County Cork. Sieber meets Graham Norton with Jonathan McLeod at the Barracuda Bar in New York.

Who has Graham Norton dated?

Before marriage, Grahame Norton dated Christiane Sieber. Kristian Sieber performs as drag queen Tina Berner.

In 2013, Graham Norton separated from his partner Trevor Patterson after 2 years. In 2015, he separated from his next partner, Andrew Smith.

