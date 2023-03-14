Death of teenager Isaac Ruiz in accident in Port Jefferson, Cause of Death

At Suffolk County, a teenager Isaac Ruiz met with an accident, which killed him, along with 5 others who were injured in the collision. Isaac Ruiz Accident came as a shock to his family, relatives and his friends.

What happened to Isaac Ruiz?

According Suffolk County police, a teenager, Isaac Ruiz was killed, while he was in a car, along with 5 of his other friends, who met with an accident and got seriously injured. The crash happened on Saturday night in Port Jefferson Station.

Officers say, that the other boys injured in the accident included the teenager who was driving, Taner Ustaoglu, 19, Christopher Ospina, 18, along with three other passengers, Jordan Hatal, 16, Joseph Marzano, 15, and Alex Angelis, 17.

According to police officers and the witnesses, Christopher Ospina, was driving. When he was about to make a turn to the left towards Woodhull Avenue, when he met with an accident with Taner Ustaoglu, who was the driver of the Ford.

Isaac Ruiz cause of death

The witnesses immediately called the police and all of them were taken to the Stony Brook University Hospital, where Isaac Ruiz was pronounced dead.

Both the drivers, Taner Ustaoglu of Miller Place, and Christopher Ospina, were heavily injured. The passenger seaters, however had non-life-threatening injuries and were also treated at the hospital.

The victim’s family and friends have expressed their shock and sadness at the news of his death. He will be deeply missed by his parents, family and friends.

He will be remembered for his intelligence, enthusiasm and zest for life. He was a great friend and always put his friends before himself. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends and the community.

Fundraiser for Isaac Ruiz

A fundraiser is raised by his uncle, Jonathan Ruiz, to arrange for the funeral of his beloved nephew. In the GoFundMe, he asked everyone to help his family during this difficult time.

He asked everyone to help him get enough funds to help his family pay a beautiful funeral that he deserves.

He also stated how he was a boy with many dreams and aspirations and will be missed by many. Isaac Ruiz has left behind a legacy of love, compassion, and kindness.

He will be remembered for his bright smile, positive outlook, and his zest for life. He was a wonderful person and he will never be forgotten.

During this difficult time let’s also remember his friends who got injured and pray for their speedy recovery who were injured in the accident. May his soul rest in peace.

