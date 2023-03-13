Who was Whitney Houston Husband? How long were Bobby and Whitney married?

Whitney Houston was a popular American actress and singer.

Rolling Stone ranked Whitney Houston second on its list of the greatest singers of all time.

Whitney Houston was well-recognized for her soulful, powerful vocals, and vocal improvisation skills.

Whitney Houston has gone from “Saving All My Love for You” in 1985 to “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” in 1988.

Whitney Houston won many awards in her life, including six Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, 28 Guinness World Records, and 16 Billboard Music Awards.

In 1992, Whitney Houston made her film debut with “The Bodyguard” film. In 1984, Whitney Houston her television debut with the “Gimme a Break!” series.

Whitney Houston was last seen in the 2018 documentary film “Whitney”.

How did Whitney Houston died?

Whitney Houston died on 11 February 2012 in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

Whitney Houston was found drowned in Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton on February 11, two days after her performance.

Beverly Hills paramedics arrived around 3:30 p.m. and found Whitney Houston unresponsive. Whitney Houston was given CPR. But after some time at 3:55 pm, Whitney Houston was declared dead.

The cause of Whitney Houston’s death was not known at the time. The police there said- “no clear indication of criminal intent”.

Whitney Houston’s funeral was held on February 18, 2012, at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey.

On March 22, 2012, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced Whitney Houston’s death was due to drowning and “atherosclerotic heart disease and the effects of cocaine use”.

How old was Whitney Houston when she died?

When Whitney Houston died, she was 48 years old. Whitney Houston’s full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston. Whitney Houston was born to Cissy Houston and John Russell Houston on August 9, 1963. Whitney Houston was from Newark, New Jersey, U.S.

Who was Whitney Houston Husband?

Whitney Houston’s marital status was divorced. Whitney Houston husband’s name is Bobby Brown. He is a famous American singer-songwriter, and dancer.

Whitney Houston married Bobby Brown in 1992. They separated in 2007 after being married for 14 years. Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown had a child whose name is Bobbi Kristina Brown.

How long were Bobby and Whitney married?

Whitney Houston married Bobby Brown in 1992. They separated in 2007 after being married for 14 years.

