Who is Naonobu Fujii Girlfriend? An explanation of how a Japanese volleyball player died

Former player of Toray Arrows, Naonobu Fujii, died recently. Naonobu Fujii also served the Japan men’s national volleyball team. In this article, we’ll go through all the details about his death, keep reading.

Naonobu Fujii: What happened to him

On March 10, 2023, Naonoby Fujii died at 31. His team, Toray Arrows, declared the news of his death on social media.

Volleytrails posted about Naonobu Fujii on Twitter, and the tweet reads:

We extend our deepest condolences to Nakkun’s family & loved ones during this difficult time. We also sympathise with his teammates, coaches & fans, who were touched by his talent and spirit. Rest in peace, Nakkun. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

In 2017, He was included in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Naonoub Fujii: Know more about a volleyball player

He was a famous Japanese volleyball player for Japan’s men’s national team and Toray Arrows. Naonoub was born on January 5, 1992. Miyagi is the place where Fujii was born and brought up. He also attended the Furukawa Industrial High School, which was oriented especially on volleyball.

Eventually, he became interested in the game after taking the admisson to Furukawa Industrial High School. Later he joined the Juntendo University team. He also was part of different outdoor activities like cycling and tracking.

The Tohoku earthquake tsunami made a storm in his personal life also; after this disaster, his father lost his job, and his house was also destroyed in the tsunami. At that, Fujii was ready to leave his passion for playing volleyball.

Fuji’s family supported him in every situation so he could fulfil his Volleyball dream.

Miya Sato: wife of Naonobu Fujii

Fujii officially declared his marriage to Miya Sato in September 2021. Miya Sato is also a volleyball player who served the Women’s national team. His wife, Miya, also played for the Hitachi Rivale club.

Career Timeline:

After completing graduation, Fujii joined the Torray Arrows club as the setter. In the 2016-17 season, He served the Japan men’s national volleyball team as a play number three.

In Summer Olympics 2021, he played for Japan’s men’s national team squad, and the team secured the 7th position in the tournament.

The reason behind the death: Naonobu Fujii

The famous Japanese volleyball player died after struggling with cancer. On February 27, 2022. He declared about his cancer on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Cancer reached his body, including his brain, as announced in the Instagram post by the former Olympian from the Tokyo Games. Tory Arrows captain Fujii said in the caption that in the beginning, his eyes were sore after the game, and these symptoms continued till the end of the year.

At that time, he found that he had cancer. Posted last year a post on Instagram and said :

When I was hospitalized for various factors, I was found to have stomach cancer. Eye symptoms appear to be affected by cancer metastasis from the stomach to the brain.

There may be more metastases. From the above, I’d like to report that I’ve been diagnosed with: stage IV stomach cancer

