Renowned Nigerian Drummer Ekene “Aka Awolo Eky D” Passes Away

Renowned Nigerian drummer Ekene Aka Awolo Eky D has passed away. His death has shocked the music industry and left fans in mourning.

Ekene was best known for his work as a drummer for popular gospel singer Sinach.

Who was Aka Awolo Eky D?

Ekene was born in Nigeria and began playing drums at a young age. Awolo Eky D later pursued a musical career and became known for his distinct drumming style.

Ekene’s talent and passion for music led him to become one of the most sought-after drummers in Nigeria.

Ekene’s contribution to the music industry cannot be overstated. He was a talented drummer known for his ability to infuse different genres of music with his unique drumming style.

Awolo Eky D worked with several top musicians in Nigeria, including Sinach, with whom he played for several years.

Ekene’s drumming was essential to Sinach’s live performances and studio recordings. He was also an integral part of the Sinach live band, renowned for its exceptional live performances. Ekene’s death has left a huge void in the music industry and will be missed greatly.

What was Aka Awolo Eky D’s cause of death?

Ekene’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. However, reports suggest he passed away on March 11, 2023, after battling an undisclosed illness.

The news of Ekene’s death has shocked the music industry and fans alike. Several musicians and fans have paid tribute to the late drummer on social media.

Many have described him as a talented musician who will be sorely missed.

Tribute to the Aka Awolo

In a statement, Sinach paid tribute to Ekene, saying, “Ekene was more than a drummer; he was family. He was an exceptional musician and an integral part of my live band. “I will miss him dearly, and I pray that God grants his family the strength to bear this loss.”

Another musician, Nathaniel Bassey, also paid tribute to Ekene, saying, “We have lost a talented drummer and a great human being.”

Ekene was a gifted musician who brought so much joy to people’s lives through his music. “He will be deeply missed.”

Ekene’s death is a huge loss to the music industry and his family, friends, and fans.

He was a talented drummer and a great human being who will be remembered for his unique drumming style and his contribution to the music industry.

