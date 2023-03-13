Randy Fenoli’s mother Jeanette Fenoli dies – Cause Of Death

Jeanette Fenoli is the mother of Randy Fenoli, who worked as the Army Nursing corps during World War 2, as revealed by his son. He also stated that she was recognized for her competent service and 11 other female combat veterans who participated in the military medical service.

Who is Randy Fenoli?

Fenoli began his career in the fashion industry in 1989 as an assistant buyer for the upscale department store Saks Fifth Avenue. In 1993, he relocated to New York City to pursue a career in design and bridal wear.

Randy Fenoli is an American fashion designer, writer, and television personality. His work as the fashion director for the TLC reality program Say Yes to the Dress made him most famous.

Also, he has made appearances on Good Morning America, The View, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Rachael Ray Show. He has written two books, It’s All About the Dress and Randy Fenoli’s Diamond Rules, and designed a bridal collection for Kleinfeld Bridal. He also has his lifestyle brand, Randy Fenoli Home.

Randy Fenoli currently resides in New York City and remains a fixture in the fashion industry. He advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and donates a portion of his proceeds to charities that support marginalized communities.

Jeanette Fenoli’s cause of death

The cause of death for Jeanette Fenoli has not yet been made public. But it was revealed that she had colon cancer and would be undergoing surgery in a December 2020 tweet by Randy Fenoli. She was 97 at the time when this happened.

Then in early 2021, it was revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had gone under 25 radiation treatments up till May only.

In his Instagram post, he stated that she has gone through a lot, including colon cancer surgery, mastectomy, a broken leg, loss of a kidney, replacing 6 teeth, a bad staph infection, and breast cancer. She was still healthy and doing great.

Tributes paid to Jeanette Fenoli

Several tributes and condolences have been sent to the Jeanette family by friends, relatives, and the fashion industry, including Randy Fenoli.

The tributes included messages from Donna Sharder, saying that his mom was a special person and to remember the good moments he spent with her.

Patty wrote, that she was sorry for such a loss. His mother was a special lady, and she is at peace now. She also stated how one of the worse things that someone could go through was the loss of a loved one.